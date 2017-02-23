Town and Country: What can you get for €625,000?

TOWN

Address: 39 Wheatfield Road, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

Agent: Noel Kelly Auctioneers

Near the coast, this four-bedroom, 127sq m house has a timber cabin in its garden. Accommodation includes a sitting room, dining room, television room, kitchen and shower on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is off-street parking in the drive to the front. BER: F

Plus: The living room is a good size, with three tall windows.

Minus: The lack of a front door gives the house a characterless face.

COUNTRY

Address: Sunville House, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick

Agent: Ganly Walters

This Georgian house on 7 acres is approached via a tree-lined avenue. The house has two storeys at the front, three at the back and a wing. The main house has four reception rooms, a library, kitchen, bathrooms, games room, garden room and six en suite bedrooms. Period features include plasterwork, fireplaces, shutters, windows, wooden floors and stained glass. The wing has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. In the courtyard is a belfry, old forge, barn, loose boxes and other outbuildings. BER: C3

Plus: A restored, beautifully proportioned home, with sweeping spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as period features.

Minus: Lots of yellow outside and in: while the particular shade is ubiquitous across the Irish countryside, it is not for everyone.