Town and Country: What can you get for €515,000?

TOWN

Address: 12 Ardagh Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Agent: Lowe

Dating from the 1950s, this 117sq m (1,259sq ft) house has two reception rooms downstairs (one with a fireplace), along with a kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom and bedroom. There are two more bedrooms upstairs, one with an en suite. There is a shed in the 60ft long garden. BER: D2

Plus: Sweet house with large garden that has been cleared out as a blank canvas for a new owner

Minus: Some of the rooms have awkward proportions

COUNTRY

Address: Longfield House, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Tipperary

Agent: REA Stokes & Quirke

Formerly a doctor’s house – and referred to as such for years – this property was built in 1850 and sits on five acres of land with a separate coach house on it. Longfield House has been restored but retains period features and proportions such as the 11ft high ceilings, fireplaces, plasterwork, sash windows and floors. It has three reception rooms downstairs, along with two kitchens and a bathroom (with another on the return). Upstairs are four bedrooms and a dressing room. The house is six miles from Clonmel and a mile from Ardfinnan Village. BER: E2

Plus: Lovely views of the Comeragh and Knockmealdown Mountains

Minus: Needs a bit of an update