Town and Country: What can you get for €515,000?
Blackrock three-bed with 60ft garden, or four-bed on five acres in Clonmel
Former doctor’s residence in Clonmel
Blackrock semi with a 60ft garden
TOWN
Address: 12 Ardagh Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Agent: Lowe
Dating from the 1950s, this 117sq m (1,259sq ft) house has two reception rooms downstairs (one with a fireplace), along with a kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom and bedroom. There are two more bedrooms upstairs, one with an en suite. There is a shed in the 60ft long garden. BER: D2
Plus: Sweet house with large garden that has been cleared out as a blank canvas for a new owner
Minus: Some of the rooms have awkward proportions
COUNTRY
Address: Longfield House, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Tipperary
Agent: REA Stokes & Quirke
Formerly a doctor’s house – and referred to as such for years – this property was built in 1850 and sits on five acres of land with a separate coach house on it. Longfield House has been restored but retains period features and proportions such as the 11ft high ceilings, fireplaces, plasterwork, sash windows and floors. It has three reception rooms downstairs, along with two kitchens and a bathroom (with another on the return). Upstairs are four bedrooms and a dressing room. The house is six miles from Clonmel and a mile from Ardfinnan Village. BER: E2
Plus: Lovely views of the Comeragh and Knockmealdown Mountains
Minus: Needs a bit of an update