Three to buy in Wicklow

Gorseland, Coynes Cross, Ashford, Co Wicklow (€1.275m)

Belonging to the Rice family, who found fame as runners up on the RTE programme Ireland’s Fittest Family the Celtic Tiger-era built property boasts seven-bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, sauna, cinema and tennis court as well as sea views to the rear. The house which measures 620sq feet /6,700sq ft has low heating bills thanks to its geo thermal heating system and is set on 2.5acres is asking €1.2million through agents Colliers.

The Heathers, 4 Burgage More, Blessington, Co Wicklow (€525,000)

The Heathers, 4 Burgage More Blessington: has two sunrooms and scope to build a contemporary extension.

This three-bedroom bungalow has two sunrooms and scope to build a contemporary extension, subject to planning. The Blessington Greenway and board walk to Russborough House on the edge of Blessington Lakes is a five-minute walk and the Avon Ri activity centre is about the same distance. One of six houses in a small development built in 1991, it is asking €525,000 through Nugent Auctioneers.

Sroughmore, Avoca, Co Wicklow (€99,000)

This corrugated-roof, single-storey longhouse needs to be totally refurbished but it could become a great escape for someone who fancies a project. Set in Sroughmore, about four miles from Avoca village, the house (90sq m /968sq ft) is set on 0.8 of an acre, has central heating, a septic tank, its own well and is asking €99,000 through DNG Somers Properties.