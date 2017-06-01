Three to buy in Wexford

Hobbinstown, Killinick, €475,000

“A trend gaining momentum is people in Dublin selling their homes, paying off their mortgage and debts, and relocating to Wexford to avail of the value to be found around the county,” according to Adrian Haythornthwaite of Sherry FitzGerald Haythornthwaite. One such property Haythornthwaite is selling is Hobbinstown in Killinick, a 15-minute drive to Wexford town. Set on 10 acres, the property includes a floodlit tennis court, a two-pan hay shed and lean-to – ideal for a family who want to keep ponies. It has a cottage feel throughout, with timber flooring and overhead beams, but at 250sq m it is far from a cottage in size. The property wraps around a courtyard to the rear, which acts as a suntrap for agapanthus and giant Crocosmia Lucifer. The property has five bedrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen-cum-dining area, and a sunny conservatory. In addition to the utility is a boot room for extra storage.

Sanur, Piercetown, €525,000

This property, for sale through REA McCormack Corish, is five miles from Wexford town. Set on a private one-acre site, the house was built in two phases; the first was designed by architect Anthony Whittaker, and the second by architect Fergus Flanagan. The concept for the design was that the house should feel like five country cottages merged together, rather than one large unit. The five-bedroom property extends to 268sq m. From the north face where the entrance is located, the property has a mixture of portholes and roof lights, whereas the southern face has floor to ceiling windows – taking advantage of the sunny aspect. Details such as geothermal heating and solid fuel stoves give the house an energy rating of B2. The kitchen features Fischer and Paykel appliances, and the family bathroom has a circular jacuzzi bath.

Elmfield House, Wexford town, €695,000

This Georgian property from 1800 extends to 340sq m and started life as Wexford Diocesan School, a boarding school where strict attention was paid to morality and fees were 25 guineas per annum. It is listed in the the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as an “important component of the built heritage of Wexford”. Located on Spawell Road it is minutes from the town centre and offers six bedrooms over two floors. Downstairs are three reception rooms, with high ceilings and a large country-style kitchen with exposed wooden beams. The property has many period details throughout, including egg and dart coving, period fireplaces and timber architraves. The master bedroom has views to the Slaney estuary. Outside the gardens have mature planting around a patio and lots of car parking spaces. The property could do with cosmetic upgrading – the carpets are a bit outdated, and new owners may want to expose the original floors. Kehoe and Associates are handling the sale.