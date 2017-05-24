Three to buy: Co Meath

There’s also good value to be found in Co Louth

Alanna Gallagher

 

The Windmill, Balrath, Co Meath

This is a pretty unique property that offers 360-degree views of the surrounding countryside from its roof deck. The windmill, which dates from 1804, was once part of the Balrath House estate and was renovated by its current owners in 2004. They added a new roof in 2014. The property, which needs additional work, is being brought to auction on June 13th. Lot 1, the property on 25 acres is guiding €450,000. Lot 4, the property on 0.7 of an acre, is guiding €150,000 through agent Raymond Potterton.

Hunter’s Lodge, Neilstown, Bohermeen, Navan, Co Meath

This fine double roof, four-bed detached residence is a modern country home set on two paddocks with outhouses that could be converted into stables, subject to planning permission. The 315sq m property is asking €975,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald Reilly

148 The Glen, Alderbrook, Ashbourne, Co Meath

A fine four-bed detached property with mock Tudor detailing in one of Ashbourne’s best estates. The property, 140sq m, has an open plan kitchen, living dining room to the rear leading out to a paved back garden and is asking €420,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald Geraghty.

Where is the value?

There is value in Drogheda, Co Louth, for investors willing to get their hands dirty. A pair of terraced houses at 7 and 7a George’s Street are asking €120,000 but need investment of around another €100,000 to turn it into two habitable townhouses, one to live in and the other to rent out. Refurbished each would be worth between €150,000 to €170,000. Donal Brady of DNG Brady says a three-bed duplex overlooking the River Boyne in The Pavilion, will be going to auction in a couple of weeks. A receivership sale, it could have a guide price as little as €120,000 or €130,000 and achieve a rental income of between €700 and €800 monthly, Brady says.

