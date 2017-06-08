There are new homes for every budget in Co Kildare

Demand for new builds in Kildare exceeds supply, but there are some new developments either already onstream or due for launch in the coming months.

In Maynooth, Carton Grove is a 140-unit mixed development of two bedroom apartments, duplexes and townhouses, as well as semi-detached and detached houses, the first phase of which went on sale earlier this spring, selling out off the plans.

Estate agent Coonan is expecting to bring the second phase to market in September, again selling from the plans, but with showhouses from the first phase also being sold off. First up will be the townhouses, prices for which will range from €320,000 to €430,000, with the apartments and duplexes due to come on the market next year.

Alternatively if you fancy a self-build project, the same auctioneer is selling The Island at Temple Wood, Carton Demesne, a development comprising 11 serviced sites that will, within certain guidelines, allow buyers build their own design.

Each site is 0.9 acres, configured in such a way as to combine privacy with woodland and or golf course views, in a natural setting of mature trees. The sites are precleared and come with gas, electricity, water, mains drains, phone and broadband service. Each site has full planning permission for a 3,700sq ft home which buyers can work with the scheme’s presiding architect – and in accordance with the Temple Wood Design Guide – to modify in ways that best meet their needs.

Private tender

The sites are being offered by private tender, to be submitted by June 15th with estate agent Coonan working to a guide price of €400,000 a site. This it reckons takes account of their location on the 1,100-acre Carton Demesne. The former seat of the Duke of Leinster, it is situated just 18km from Dublin city, and has become one of the country’s finer hotel and golf resorts. The British and Irish Lions rugby pack recently used it as their pretour training base.

“Each buyer of the new phase will select their own builder, though obviously we can introduce them to builders if they like,” says estate agent Will Coonan, who points to a similar tranche of 21 sites that sold at an adjacent location on the demesne two years ago, “and none has come on the market since”.

In Naas, the final phase of Pipers Hill, a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom A2 and A3, detached and semi-detached houses, is on the market, priced from €475,000 to €500,000. Previous phases of the scheme, handled by agent Savills, sold out. Developer Ballymore is throwing in three years’ membership at the nearby Killashee Hotel spa and leisure centre for buyers.

There are some remaining new homes left for sale at Landen Park, a nicely finished development at Oldtown Demesne, Naas. These four-bedroom A3 energy rated homes, sales of which are being handled jointly by REA Coonan and Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly in Naas, are priced from €420,000 to €565,000.

Elsewhere househunters are being asked to register their interest in nearby Oldtown Walk in Naas. It’s a Westin Homes 50-unit development of A-rated three- and four-bedroom semi-detached, and four- and five-bedroom detached homes.

Moss Brook

Also coming down the track are 10 new A-rated energy efficient four-bedroom semi-detached houses at Moss Brook, an existing development of 18 homes close to Prosperous village. Sales of the properties, which have a floor space of 118.9sq m, are being handled by Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly in Clane.

The same agent has a development of A2-rated three- and four-bedroom houses currently selling off the plans at Whitethorn Park, Allenwood, between Rathangan and Clane in north Co Kildare. Prices start from €259,000 for a three-bedroom semi detached property of 127sq m.

DNG Doyle in Naas recently launched Phase 2 of Oaktree in Kildare town, a scheme of three-bedroom terraced houses priced from €240,000 to €267,500. A feature of these homes is that they come with easily converted attics, should buyers require more space at a future date.