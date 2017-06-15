The perfect euromillions island for €4m

The current euromillions media campaign trades on the fantasy notion of a lucky Irish winner buying an island and ultimately moving an entire village to a tropical paradise. But it mightn’t even take such a lucrative win to make such a leap. This week a Balearic island 200m off the coast of Menorca has been marketed asking £3.5million or around €4million.

The main family home and surrounding outhouses on Illa den Colom need further investment

Illa den Colom forms part of Albufera des Grau’s natural park, which covers 58 hectares about 10 minutes from the Menorcan capital of Mahon. Home to a Catalan family for decades, the price has been reduced from an initial asking of £6 million (€6.8m).

Illa den Colom

The island has two sweeping beaches, a sandy southern coastline and a contrasting rugged, northern area where cliffs rise above the sea. The main family home and surrounding outhouses have fallen into disrepair, and would need further investment. Yet for €4 million in a reasonably accessible part of Spain, it doesn’t sound half attractive.

Illa den Colom

Illa den Colom

For the same money in Ireland you could buy Palermo, a four-bed on Killiney Hill with its own mews and some sea views. Or there’s the former Dublin pied a terre of the late Northern Irish business tycoon Edward Haughey – a lavishly refurbished four-bed Georgian on Fitzwilliam Square.

Dreaming is free.