The Italian Job: gardener wanted for Irish embassy in Rome

There we were browsing through the Office of Government Procurement’s tender site when a most interesting posting caught our eye. Apparently the Irish Embassy in Rome has a vacancy for a gardener, and nothing will do but for the Department of Foreign Affairs to source the horticultural expertise from the Old Sod. However, lest anyone should think this job involves a mere scoot about with the lawnmower and a bit of snippety-snip with the trimmer, think again.

The job at Villa Spada on Via Giacomo Medici comes with a near-exhaustive spec of tasks: “grass-cutting, hedge trimming, preparation and planting of flower/shrub beds, weeding, watering, feeding of plant beds, removal of old flowers/shrubs, pruning, weeding, application of weed killer, fertilising, soil and compost replacement, garden waste disposal, cleaning of pathways/terraces and maintenance of swimming pool.”

Judging by the pristine grounds and the clear-cut to-do list, it’s probably not a role for your common or garden gardener. The specialist green-fingered envoy for the Republic will have their work cut out – let’s hope it comes with some fancy digs. Applications are invited by June 6th.