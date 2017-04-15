The Irish Times Home & Design Theatre

Friday, April 21st

1pm: Introduction to the Home & Design theatre by Orna Mulcahy followed by the first talk, “Reviving, redecorating and respecting period homes” with interior designer Suzie McAdam. McAdam, whose body of work includes everything from retail renovations to hotel refurbishments, will be chatting to Alanna Gallagher about her design approach to period homes, from choosing complementary finishes and colour schemes to sourcing unique furniture and accessories.

1.45pm: Veteran Irish fashion designer and the creative force behind Foxford Woollen Mills, Helen McAlinden, explores “How Irish heritage and culture has influenced fashion and interior trends over the past century”, both on the domestic and international fronts. In discussion with Liz Dwyer.

2.30pm: “Improve, don’t move.” Alanna Gallagher chats to architect and home consultant Eva Byrne about practical tips and inspiring examples on how to make the most of the room you have. No extension required.

3.30pm: “How to stay safely at home.” Adapting your home as you grow older makes sense. Journalist Frances O’Rourke asks architect Fionnuala Rogerson about changes that can be made to a home so that older owners can stay on and feel secure. With audience Q&A.

4.15pm: “How to get organised for once and for all.” Interior designer Denise O’Connor believes good storage is the key to a well-ordered home. Liz Dwyer gets tips on how to manage and efficiently store everything from laundry to shoes, toys to tech.

5.00pm: “Style your home like a professional.” Yvonne Nugent, interior stylist for Harvey Norman, divulges industry secrets and behind-the-scenes tricks to Dominique McMullan to give your home a glossy editorial finish. With audience Q&A.

Saturday, April 22nd

11.30am: “How to create the perfect gallery wall.” Hanging photos and paintings in a cohesive scheme can be tricky. Catherine O’Riordan, owner of So Fine Art Gallery, shows Liz Dwyer the professional approach to grouping and hanging images and how to choose the most complementary frame and mount for each piece.

12.30pm: “Give your bedroom the five-star treatment.” Philippa Buckley of Studio 44 Design is an expert in creating plush hotel-like schemes in the home. She talks to Dominique McMullan.

1.15pm: “The architect versus the quantity surveyor, who’s really in charge?” RTÉ’s building dream team, architect Declan O’Donnell (Home of The Year) and quantity surveyor Patricia Power (“Room To Improve”) talk building dos and don’ts and how to plan the perfect extension. In discussion with Alanna Gallagher.

2.00pm: “The DIY lab.” Master carpenter and furniture designer Ronan Hussey and electrician Owen Brennen try to teach journalist Liz Dwyer how to master basic DIY household skills from using a drill to hanging a shelf, to understanding electrical outlets and wiring basics

3.00pm: “The anatomy of a bed.” Choosing the right bed and mattress can be a total minefield and mistakes are expensive. Michael Ellison, furniture manager from Arnotts, explains to Orna Mulcahy how to make sense of the lingo, from pocketed coils to cashmere stuffing, temperature-regulating fabrics to luxury toppers and how to find the perfect combination for your needs. With audience Q&A.

4.15pm: “Wake up your walls with colour.” Liz Dwyer talks to colour consultant Orla Kelly about understanding undertones, complementary pallets and choosing the right colours for various rooms in your home. With audience Q&A.

Sunday, April 23rd

11.30am: “Homes of the future.” Ultan O’Lorcain, owner of Innovative Home Solutions, the company responsible for creating this year’s ecofriendly show house at The Ideal Home Show, talks through the latest building technology and developments that will save energy, money and the environment in years to come. He will be joined on stage by Rob Gill of Russcon Future Homes arm, who installed all the audiovisual equipment in the show house too. In discussion with Alanna Gallagher.

12.30pm: “Creating an inviting outdoor room.” Interior designer Róisín Lafferty of design firm Kingston Lafferty shares the latest trends in outdoor rooms and exterior spaces and how to make them work in your garden. With audience Q&A.

13.15pm: “The Property Clinic. ” Noel Larkin and Val O Brien, members of the Society Chartered Surveyor of Ireland, host an open stage Q&A to allow show visitors to discuss their building or property conundrums. Chaired by Liz Dwyer.

2.15pm: “The DIY lab.” Master carpenter and furniture designer Ronan Hussey and electrician Owen Brennen try to teach journalist Liz Dwyer how to master basic DIY household skills from using a drill to hanging a shelf, to understanding electrical outlets and wiring basics.

3.00pm: “Wake up your walls with colour.” Orna Mulcahy talks to colour consultant Orla Kelly about understanding undertones, complementary pallets and choosing the right colours for various rooms in your home. With audience Q&A.

4.15pm: “Restyle and Revamp your furniture.” Create stylish new pieces using paint techniques and a dash of imagination. Expert upcycler Lucina Lennon, from The Paintmakers House, gives us a hand-on workshop about how to do it. Hosted by Alanna Gallagher.