Temple Bar two-bed in Green Building for €395,000

A two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Dublin’s Temple Bar will surely be eyed by investors given the high rents associated with the area. However, landlords are likely to have competition from first-time buyers and downsizers – with a shortage of new homes in the city and inner suburbs, secondhand apartments are proving popular right across the board according to myhome.ie. In fact “Dublin apartment”is currently the most searched-for item on the property website, says the site’s director Angela Keegan.

This apartment is in the Green Building at Temple Lane South, one of the early schemes to be developed in the area in the mid-1990s. Scientists from Trinity College Dublin advised on its geothermal heating and cooling system and the building generates its own power, providing thermally-heated hot water and year-round central heating and electricity for lighting. The building is centred around a six-storey atrium with an automatic glass roof that opens to regulate the temperature throughout the year and serves as the building’s main circulation space. It’s a mixed-use building with eight apartments on the top three floors.

Apartment 4 is a duplex with 60sq m (645sq ft). The two bedrooms are on the lower level along with a shower-room while the upper floor is given over to a long livingroom and adjoining kitchen. One set of balcony doors opens on to a “winter garden” while another overlooks Crow Street; the kitchen has a window looking out on one of the building’s internal, plant-filled balconies.

The Green Building has offices on the first floor and retail space at ground level and basement. There is also a communal bicycle storage area in the basement.

Robert Lawson at Lisney is asking €395,000 for number 4. It carries an annual service charge of €1,880.