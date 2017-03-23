Take Five for €645,000

Ireland: Wicklow

Sherry FitzGerald Bray is seeking €645,000 for Carpathia, Kilmolin, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Portugal: Algarve

Inland from the Algarve coast, between Almancil and Loule, this four-bed, four-bathroom house has full-height windows to capture sun and light, and a glazed wall brings the living space close to the swimming pool. The 345sq m house has white floors, walls and kitchen units. It is being sold furnished.

Price: €645,000

Agent: AlgarveEliteproperty.com

Spain: Malaga

Inland from Torre del Mar and Malaga, this three-storey, five-bed house can be used as a single home or for two groups, as it has a two-bed apartment at ground level. Features include a wood-burning stove in the sittingroom which has five huge south-facing windows with views to the mountains and sea. There are gardens front and back, with a swimming pool. Water is heated by solar panels on the roof.

Price: €645,000

Agent: Buyahomespain.com

Italy: Le Marche

This restored, five-bed farmhouse, close to Comurano town, was renovated in 2002, adding mod-cons while keeping period features, such as exposed timber beams and stone floors. The three-storey, 400sq m house faces a swimming pool and has an outbuilding in its garden, which has lawns and fruit trees, including olives. The house is reached via a poplar-lined drive.

Price: €645,000

Agent: Abitaregruppoimmobiliare.com

France: Dordogne

This six-bed restored Maison de Maitre in St Astier features period features including oak floorboards and stone fireplace. The kitchen is new. The main bedroom has a hidden door to the en suite . On the land is a separate gite with four bedrooms and a workshop. The garden includes terraces to eat on, an orchard, vegetable garden and swimming pool.

Price: €610,000

Enquiries: astierhouse@gmail.com