What you can get for €1,450,000

Address: 38 St Kevin’s Park, Dartry, Dublin 6

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh

Sitting on a quarter of an acre, this prewar house measures 255sq m (2,745sq ft). Built in 1927, the house has since been renovated, including by the current owners, who have lived here for 31 years. Accommodation includes interconnecting reception rooms with bay windows, a family room and conservatory overlooking the patio and (west-facing) garden beyond. Upstairs there are five bedrooms with the main one having a walk-in wardrobe and en suite. Gardens wrap around the house and include roses, shrubs, a vegetable plot and cherry and magnolia trees. There is a garage too. BER: D2

Plus: Beautifully presented home with lovely proportions and period details.

Minus: A downstairs loo interrupts the flow between the dining room and kitchen and would be better off in the hall.

Address: Kingston Lodge, Hayes, Navan, Co Meath

Agent: Ganley Walters

On more than 18 acres of parkland, this Georgian house was the Earl of Mayo’s hunting lodge. It is reached through stone gateposts and up an avenue. The two-storey, five-bay house has an entrance hall with original cantilever staircase. There are period features throughout the property which includes a drawing room, dining room, sitting room, a study with Cecil Aldin frieze, games room and open-plan kitchen. Upstairs are five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Outside is a courtyard with stables, tack and feed rooms, tool room, garage and stone barn with a two-bedroom apartment. A stable yard has a barn, stables and sand arena.

Plus: Generous proportions, including floor-to-ceiling windows and period details including decorative plasterwork and fireplaces.

Minus: The parkland of grass and trees would benefit from the addition of a garden.