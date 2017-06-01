What house does €150,00 get you in Ireland and abroad?

Ireland, Tipperary

PF Quirke & Co Ltd is seeking €150,000 for this three-bedroom detached bungalow on half an acre in Mullinahone, Co Tipperary

France, Dordogne

Stone house in St Léon sur Vézère, Dordogne, France

In the beautiful French village of St Léon sur Vézère, this five bedroom property comprises a Perigourdian stone house, tower and two barns. The main house, with a fireplace and large living room and kitchen, is habitable. The tower, with five rooms including bathroom, needs an overhaul as does the main stone barn. It is 10 minutes to Montignac and 74km to Bergerac Airport.

Price: €149,000, Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Bulgaria, Gabrovo

Nine-bedroom property in Sevlievo, Bulgaria

In north central Bulgaria, near Sevlievo town, this nine-bedroom, three-storey house is in the foothills of the Stara Planina mountains. This main building was renovated in 2006 and has commercial potential, with a bar and restaurant. There is also another house that needs renovating, and a barn. The property comes with over nine acres of woodland, over 3.5 acres of agricultural land, a garden, vineyard and stream. Price: €149,000 Agent: stara-planina.com

Italy, Calabria

View from a villa in Calabria, Italy

At the base of Italy, near its toe, this villa is in a complex that has a swimming pool and private beach, both of which can be seen from the balcony. The 70sq ft villa, rich in wood and terracotta tiles, has two bedrooms and a large terrace from which to appreciate the climate and sea – which is 150m away. It is close to the cliff-top town of Tropea, which has a medieval cathedral. Price: €150,000 Agent: progettocasacalabria.com

Greece, Corfu

The beach beside the garden of a two-bedroom house in Corfu, Greece

A sandy beach rolls right up to the front yard of this 85sq m, two-bedroom house on the south of the island with the sea being seen in close-up from within. There is a fireplace in the living room of the house which needs an update. The villa comes with its own land including a parking space and it is near the town of Lefkimi and 35km from Corfu town.

Price: €150,000. Agent: rrcorfurealestate.com