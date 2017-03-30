Take Five properties for €120,000

O’Hanlon Property is seeking €120,000 for this three-bedroom house on a hectare (1.2 acres) in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan

France: Dordogne

In a village by the Dordogne river, near the market town of Lalinde, this 90sq m (969sq ft) house has had restoration work, including a new roof and double glazing. Traditional features include exposed wooden beams, stone window surrounds and oak floors. Glazed doors from the living room open to a terrace and garden. The top floor bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Price: €120,000 Agent: green-acres.com

Spain: Costa Blanca

In an apartment block by the sea, with views of the briny from its sun room, this 70sq m apartment is in Torrevieja. The interior is in a bright, traditional style with white walls and white tiled floors. There are two bedrooms in the home which is 3km from the town centre. Price: €121,000 Agent: ibermaxx.com

USA: Florida

In the north of the state, just below Alabama, this three-bedroom house measures 114sq m. Built in 1985, the A-frame house has two bedrooms with a bathroom on the first floor and a third with a bath on the top floor. Recent renovations added flooring, kitchen counters and stainless appliances, as well as updating the bathrooms. It sits on an acre. Price: €120,447 ($129,900) Agent: rightmove.co.uk

Italy: Umbria

This semi-detached, 215sq m house, to the east of Perugia and south of Assisi, has three floors. The 20-room house, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, has a 100sq m annex and sits in 3 hectares of land. The stone house needs restoration but the roof is intact. Price: €120,000 Agent: immobiliareassisi.com