Take Five for around €750,000

Team Lorraine Mulligan of RE/MAX Results Celbridge & Lucan is seeking €750,000 for this five-bed Kyletaun House at Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare on about two acres.

France, Poitou Charentes

Looking onto parkland, this house has 10 bedrooms.The property could be used to host events – as it has a banqueting hall – and as a B+B , or as a grand house. Period features include tiled floors, fireplaces and shuttered windows. Mature trees and shrubs surround the house. Price: €752,600 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Italy, Tuscany

This stone farmhouse in Talla has been restored while keeping original features, such as tiles, exposed stone walls and fireplaces. With views of the Casentino mountains, the house is surrounded by olive trees. There are good links between inside and out with two living rooms and two bedrooms opening to terraces on the ground floor. Two of the four bedrooms upstairs overlook the pool. Arezzo is 22km away. Price: €750,000 Agent: savills.com

Spain, Costa del Sol

West of Marbella, in Nueva Andalucia, this 336sq m, four-bedroom villa has its own swimming pool. The reception rooms open via a covered area to a large terrace overlooking the pool and garden beyond shaded by palm trees. Three of the four bedrooms have en suites. You can walk to Puerto Banus from here and the sea is 1.5km away. Price: €742, 000 Agent: ibermaxx.com

England, London

This two-bedroom flat is a short walk from Crouch End Broadway, in north London, close to Highgate, Holloway and Muswell Hill. On Weston Park, the flat is in a period house. At garden level, with livingroom, kitchen and bathroom, it opens to a courtyard garden. Price: £650,000 (€748,800) Agent: castles-estate agents.co.uk