Take Five for around €400,000

Greece: Crete

In the village of Aptera, which dates to the Minoan era, this four-bedroom house has views of Souda Bay, Kalives Bay and inland to mountains. The 191sq m house is on a slope, giving it those great views from inside – mainly from a vast picture window in the living room on the upper floor – as well as from the terraces beside both levels of the house. There is parking for three cars and heating is solar powered.

Price: €400,000

Agent: Kritikoethos. com

France: Poitou Charentes

Things are dramatic right from the entrance to this 15th century chateau where a stair sweeps up from the hall. While the chateau, in St Claud, has been renovated, period pieces remain, including stone fireplaces, a wood-panelled dining room and all six upstairs bedrooms, exposed stone walls, wooden floors, decorative plasterwork and a stone floor in the 66sq m medieval kitchen. The chateau looks to a courtyard in one direction and a garden with lake in another.

Price: €399,950

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Italy: Apulia

Five minutes from Ceglie Messapica town, this two-storey stone house comes with trulli buildings in its garden, adding to the accommodation of 350sq m. The main house, in good condition, has two bedrooms, a bathroom and two receptions. The garden, surrounded by a dry-stone wall, has olive, almond, pine and other fruit trees. Brindisi airport is just over half an hour away.

Price: €400,000

Agent: Immobiliareprofim. com

Portugal: Albufeira

Close to the beaches at Oura and St John Fort, this house has a cool white aesthetic inside and out, with tiled floors and the odd exposed stone wall to add texture and tradition to the sleek interior. The 108sq m three-bedroom, four-bathroom home comes with a swimming pool.

Price: €399,000

Agent: Orbial.pt