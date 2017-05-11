Take five for around €200,000

Italy, Venice

On the traditional glass-making island of Murano, this four-bedroom maisonette is beautifully placed by the water and is a few steps from the first boat stop to Venice island. Accommodation is over two floors - with a balcony on the first floor - and there is an attic . The building needs work.

Price: €210,000

Agent: immobiliarerioalto.com

Ireland, Offaly

Jim Cashen Central Auctioneers is seeking €200,000 for this four-bed bungalow at 2 Garrai Ard, Banagher, Co Offaly

Spain, Valencia

Inland midway between Valencia and Benidorm, this seven-bedroom villa is in the countryside with views across to the mountains. It sits in its own land with a swimming pool and garage. There is a fireplace in the living room and access to a terrace with dining facilities and a barbecue. The nearest village is Agullent. The beach is half an hour away and Valencia and Alicante airports are an hour from here.

Price: €190,000

Agent: costaactiva.com

Bulgaria, Pamporovo

This three-bedroom apartment is on the seventh floor with views of the mountain. It is in a scheme called Kamelia Ski, comprising 114 units, which is right on the ski slope and has easy access to the ski lifts. The centre of the resort is a five-minute walk. Parking is underground and facilities include restaurants, sauna, gym, bars, laundry room, ski shop and a business centre.

Price: €197,800

Agent: S-i-p-a.com

France, Normandy

Exposed stone walls and wooden beams are among the traditional features giving this stone mansion plenty of character. In St Pierre La Vielle, Calvados, the three-bedroom house, surrounded by forest walks, is near the market town of Conde sur Noireau. A 40sq m outbuilding, with wood-burning stove, could feasibly make more accommodation. In its own land, the house has lawns front and back along with fruit trees.

Price: €200,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com