Take Five for €600,000

Ireland: Malahide

Noel Kelly Auctioneers is seeking €600,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow on three quarters of an acre in Malahide, Co Dublin

France: Tarn et Garonne

This 17th century chateau requires a right royal renovation. It is of immense scale, from the building itself, to the number of properties involved and the land. The château measures 1,150sq m and sits in 33 acres of parkland, with mature trees and a pond. Outhouses include stone stables and adjoining barns that face the castle while outbuildings on the rest of the estate include a house.

Price: €599,000. Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Spain: Alicante

This 440sq m villa, in Montemar, between the hills of Moraira/Benissa, is divided into two apartments both with clear sea views. The top-floor flat has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the lower apartment has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The garden, with terrace, has palm trees, fruit trees, shrubs and flowers. There is a blue-mosaic tiled swimming pool, outdoor shower and barbecue house containing a kitchen and barbecue.

Price: €600,000. Agent: signaturevillas.es

Italy: Tuscany

Restored with respect for tradition, this three-storey stone farmhouse has indigenous assets including chestnut beams and parquet floors. With sweeping views, the house is 6km north of Castelnuovo Garfagnana in the Lucca province. It is divided into four apartments: two on the ground floor (a one-bed and two-bed), and two-bed flats on both the first and second floors. Each apartment has its own fireplace and two parking spaces. There is a shared swimming pool.

Price: €600,000. Agent: casatuscany.com

The Caribbean: St Vincent and the Grenadines

On 135-acre Palm Island, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house sits 25ft above a swimming beach replete with white sand and coral reefs. The private island (with other houses and hotel on it) is reached via a 40-minute plane journey from Barbados to Unon Island and a five-minute boat ride from there. The house sits in its own gardens. It is on a 65-year lease and service charges are $10,000 a year. Price: $650,000 (€597,000). Agent: aylesford.com