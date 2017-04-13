Take Five for €550,000

Ireland: Co Meath

Quillsen (Navan) is seeking €550,000 for this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a large rear concrete yard with commercial unit/garage and room for parking at Cushinstown, Kilmoon Cross, Ashbourne, Co Meath

Italy: Marche

In the village of Monteleone di Fermo, south of Macerata, this six-bedroom house dates from the 18th century and retains period features such as terracotta tiles, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and wooden floors. It has a terrace with wide views and garden with roses and wisteria. There are two buildings, one of 500sq m over three floors and another 100sq m, two-storey building which needs renovation.

Price: €550,000. Agent: aegrealestate.com

Grenada: Sauteurs

This 2,322sq m (25,000sq ft) villa is on the north of the island amid tropical trees with views of the ocean. Built from hardwood, the villa has a traditional feel but contains modern features such as a Jacuzzi (which doubles as a children’s pool). The top floor has an open-plan living area combining the dining room and kitchen, with wraparound verandah. All of the bedrooms have sea views. Price: $585,000 (€548,250). Agent: grenadinevillas.com

Spain: Alicante

Inland from Torrevieja, this six-bedroom house can be used as one property or divided into two. Upstairs there are four bedrooms (three with en suites), a sitting room opening onto a terrace, and a kitchen with island and granite worktops. On the lower floor are two bedrooms, a sitting room and kitchen. The property has a pool and walled garden.

Price: €550,000. Agent: OP groupspain.com

France: Poitou Charentes

Built in 1870, this Renaissance-style chateau sits in land containing a coach house, swimming pool with Jacuzzi, and gardens. The four-storey home has period features including exposed stone walls. There is a contemplation area in one of the round towers.

Price: €549,500. Agent: frenchestateagents.com