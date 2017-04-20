Take Five for €250,000

Ireland, Meath

FitzGerald Hughes is seeking €250,000 for Malabracha, Lagore Big, Ratoath, Co Meath on three-quarters of an acre 2.5km from Dunshaughlin, in need of refurbishment.

Dordogne in France: a three-bedroomed farmhouse and a two-bedroom guest house with a lawn that runs down to a swimming pool

France, Dordogne

This property includes a three-bedroomed farmhouse and a two-bedroom guest house with a barn between them. In front is a lawn that runs down to a swimming pool surrounded by lavender. From here there are views of the countryside. Period details in both homes include exposed beams, tiled floors and fireplaces. Living space in the farmhouse opens to a terrace and the garden which has mature trees and shrubs.

Price: €250,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Tuscany in Italy: stone farmhouse with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms

Italy, Tuscany

Between Florence and Genoa, in the Lunigiana hills, sits this eight-bedroom, six-bathroom stone farmhouse measuring 220sq m. Surrounded by its own garden, with chestnut and olive trees, the home has guesthouse potential, with taverns and laundry rooms. It is in a beautiful bright spot, but you wouldn’t know as the shutters and curtains were closed when photographing the interior. The house needs work.

Price: €250,000

Agent: Lunigiana2000.com

Allicante in Spain: a four-bedroom, three-bathroom villa with swimming pool

Spain, Alicante

Inland from Alicante town, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is in a garden with swimming pool. Surrounded by pine and fruit trees, it opens to terraces with views of the countryside and mountains beyond. There is a shower by the pool, an outdoor kitchen with barbecue, and workshops. The historic town of Sax, complete with castle, is a 20-minute walk and five-minute drive away.

Price: €250,000

Agent: insunproperties.com

Queensland in Australia: a three-bedroom house with verandah looking out over a swimming pool to the ocean

Australia, Queensland

On the north-east coast of Queensland, in Tully Heads, this three-bedroom wood-rich house has a verandah looking out over a swimming pool and on to the ocean. This outdoor space, cooled by sea breezes, is big enough for a table and chairs. The main bedroom has views out through coconut palms to the sea. There is space beneath the house to store sports equipment, to cycle in the area and play in the sea.

Price: €259,070 ($365,000)

Agent: Ljhooker.com