€450,000 can get you a four-bed in Kilkenny or an estate in Tuscany

Ireland, Kilkenny

St Colemans, a four-bedroom house on Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, Ireland

DNG Ella Dunphy is seeking €450,000 for this four-bedroom detached bungalow, with garage and garden on Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny city.

France, Deux Sevres

This 18th century chateau near the town of Sauze Vaussais comes with land and outbuildings. There is a grand entrance via a 20sq m hall with a double stair sweeping up to a landing. Within are many period features including fireplaces, wooden floors and even the kitchen sink. Another traditional touch is exposed beams. There are five reception rooms and two kitchens, enabling the castle to be split into main house and apartment.

Price: €450,000 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Italy, Tuscany

This stone-rich estate comprises a 175sq m restored farmhouse, a four-bedroom, 204sq m house that needs refurbishing, a stable and stone barn. They sit in 8.5 hectares of land including woods. It is 15 minutes from the town of Pontremoli and skiing and sea are both within an hour’s drive: the former at the resort of Cerreto Laghi (40 minutes) and the latter is 50 minutes away.

Price: €450,000 Agent: Lunigiana2000.com

USA, California

In historic downtown Anaheim, south east of LA and home to Disneyland, this 151.8sq m loft is open-plan with high ceilings. The polished concrete floors support the loft aesthetic but the overall idea is luxury with a walk-in closet, large bath and double basins. There is a private patio and shared pool, sun deck, Jacuzzi and fitness centre.

Price: $500,000 (€448,490) Agent: Engelvoelkers. com

Turkey, Bodrum

In the town of Turkbuku in a bay on the north side of the Bodrum peninsula, this three-bedroom detached modern villa is one of a pair. It is 300m from the sea front, where bars and restaurants overlook the briny. It has an open-plan living area, with fireplace, that opens to a terrace and the swimming pool (and two of the bedrooms have balconies overlooking the pool). Inside and out are also linked by a slate wall that runs between the two and encircles the garden.

Price: €449,9000 Agent: spotblue.com