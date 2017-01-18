Stove Safety: 11 tips to avoid a stove-related fire in your home

There is no standard safety certificate for the installation of domestic stoves in Ireland, according to a fire expert. Fire office Patrick Cowan says the UK-based HETAS certification, which many stove-fitters are trained in, has no jurisdiction in Ireland.

Adrian Kelly, chief fire officer for Co Clare, said there has beena rise in stove-related fires due to increased popularity and demand. Some are not being installed properly and this poses great risk to house owners.

While there is nothing quite like the crackle of an open fire, but atmosphere aside, nothing beats a solid-fuel or gas stove for efficiency – many homeowners are enjoying warmer houses at a fraction of the cost, but many others have experienced the downside of an incorrectly installed stove.

Scott Milligan of Fenton Fires in Greystones, Co Wicklow, says there are a number of factors which people should take into consideration before purchasing a stove.

Tips: before you buy

1 First and foremost, make sure you buy your stove from a specialist – if the supplier also stocks a range of other unrelated products then this is probably not the best place to buy from.

2 Ensure the fitter is qualified to do the job – Gas stove fitters should be registered with RGII. And while there is no regulatory body for solid-fuel fitters, most reputable installers will have been HETAS trained. This is a qualification from the UK and three-day training courses are available to fitters all over Ireland. Don’t be afraid to ask to see credentials before agreeing to have the stove fitted and if you are not happy, go elsewhere.

3 Make sure the fitter uses a flexible flue liner from top to bottom of the chimney – best practice is to back fill with vermiculite – the liner acts as a chimney within a chimney.

4 Before installing a stove, make sure there are no combustible materials nearby – a timber surround may look very nice but it can be a fire hazard – and you don’t want your fireplace to suddenly become part of the heating process.

5 Don’t install a stove underneath anything electrical such as a TV inserted into a wall as this could cause the appliance to overheat and catch fire.

6 Curtains, carpets and other combustible materials should not be in close proximity to a stove, because although there is less of a spark risk than with an open fire, embers can fall out and be the cause of a fire.

7 Building regulations Appendix J states the hearth must be of a specific depth – make sure these guidelines are heeded.

Tips: safety in the home

8 The stove expert says once your appliance has been fitted, there are a number of ways in which you can ensure stove safety.

9 Make sure you have a carbon monoxide monitor in the room where the stove is. This is required by building regulations . Standard monitors can be bought off the shelf but make sure it has the CE mark.

10 Chimneys must be swept annually – sounds obvious but this is often forgotten.

11 Don’t overload a fire and don’t leave it burning when you go to bed – you don’t have to wait until the last embers have died out but don’t leave flames burning – apart from the dangers, this is also a waste of fuel.

Patrick Cowan is the chairperson of the Chimney Sweeps Association of Ireland. He says while it is very important for stoves to be installed properly and for home owners to ensure the appliance and chimney is maintained properly, many stoves around the country are unfit for use.

“I work as a chimney fire investigator and have discovered that so many fires are caused by unsafe installation of stoves,” he says. “Fitters go and get the HETAS certification but it has no jurisdiction in Ireland so really there is no standard cert for safe installation of stoves here which is why there are so many disasters.

“My advice to people would be if they have any concerns whatsoever, contact a registered sweep and one of us will come and inspect the fire and if it hasn’t been installed properly we will condemn it on the spot and then assist the home owner with getting a full refund – it is better to be safe than sorry.”