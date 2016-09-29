Sneak peak: Angelina Jolie’s Malibu hideaway

Once Brangelina announced their schism the speculation over who would live where ran into overdrive. Variety Magazine is reporting that Angelina Jolie and the couple’s six children have taken up rental of an oceanfront property in Malibu, which was advertised for short-term lease at a cool $80,000 per month. Located about 45 minutes drive from the family compound in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, the luxury four bed property in Malibu is owned by “X-Men” writer/director Bryan Singer who bought it in 2010 for $8.5million.

The Realestalker blogger, Mark David at Variety magazine reports that the Bali-inspired 4,409-sq-ft residence, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a separate one-bedroom and one-bathroom guesthouse.

The grounds feature tree-shaded gardens and sunny flagstone terraces, a swimming pool, and a private path to a sandy beach.

The house was listed on high end letting website luxuryretreats.com for short-term lease earlier this year with an asking price of $80,000 per month, or on a nightly basis with a seven-night minimum stay for between $3,400 and $4,200 per night.