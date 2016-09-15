Savills tunes up for annual Dublin’s/Cork’s Got Talent fundraiser

Savills annual quest to unearth latent raw talent from within the property fraternity continues. For the third year it will run its annual Dublin’s/Cork’s Got Talent shows in October.

The annual fundraiser has raised more than €100,000 for a number of charities since 2014, and this year’s charity will be CMRF Crumlin, the fundraising body for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital and The National Children’s Research Centre.

The format runs along the lines of Britain’s Got Talent television show. This year TV3 Xposé presenter Karen Koster has been signed up to MC the Dublin event which takes place at the Ballsbridge Hotel on Thursday, October 27th. More than 1000 people will attend, and anyone who would like to take their chances in front of the soon-to-be-announced celebrity judging panel, should visit savills.ie to register.

If the promotional shot is anything to go by, Savills chairman Roland O’Connell could well be one to watch on the night, he clearly seems to be warming to the notion...