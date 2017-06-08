Racing hearts: Kildare is tailor-made for the Sport of Kings

When it comes to thoroughbred estates, Kildare is in a league of its own. The county is the racehorse-breeding capital not just of the country but, the industry here might argue, the world.

The main reason breeders love it is for its limestone land, which grows grass that is ideally suited to the fast-growing bones of young horses. It’s why five of the biggest breeding names in the world – Darley, Shadwell, Aga Khan, Coolmore and Juddmonte – all have operations in Kildare.

The market for Irish stud farms is typically composed of overseas buyers. Very often they change hands off market, as stud farm owners typically do not want it advertised that they are selling.

“What stud-farm buyers are buying into is a particular vein of grassland – plus the breeding history and heritage of the property,” says Andrew Nolan of Goffs Property, which specialises in stud-farm sales.

It is currently handling the sale of Bert House Stud Farm in Athy, on 23 hectares with 80 loose boxes and a 10-bed staff accommodation unit attached to the courtyard, and is asking €1.6 million.

Auctioneer REA Coonan, which has offices in Celbridge and Maynooth, is currently handling the sale of Brookville House, a five-bed, six-bathroom period property on 180 acres at Carbury, in northwest Kildare. It was built in 1732 and extensively renovated in 2009 and has attractive cobblestone courtyards comprising stables and barns. It is asking €1 million.

Ballymacoll Stud

The same firm is also selling Ballymacoll Stud, which, although just across the county line in Meath, will be looked at with interest by the equine industry in Kildare. Set on just under 300 acres, it is guiding €6 million-€8 million, despite the fact that it doesn’t have a large stately home on the property. Instead it has a series of staff houses, including an impressive, but relatively modest, manager’s house.

“While Ballymacoll Stud is seeing interest from overseas buyers, what we are typically seeing this year is locals who are once more looking at big house properties in Kildare with land, or farms,” says Will Coonan. “It is predominantly Irish high net worth individuals, most of them coming out of Dublin and keen to buy a farm or a big house with land.”

Very high net worth individuals interested in establishing a stud farm from scratch – whether from home or abroad – may be interested in Harristown Demesne, a working farm estate with a magnificent, classical, cut stone Georgian house on 303 hectares at Brannockstown, Co Kildare. It is currently on the market at €25 million and, though not laid out as a stud farm at present, “it would be ideal for one,” says Clive Kavanagh of selling agent Jordan.

Alternatively, if it’s a magnificent house you are after with more modest equestrian facilities, check out Straffan Lodge, a 5,000sq ft Georgian family home, with racehorse breeding in its past, post and railed paddocks in its present and just two loose boxes left to muck out. The property is for sale by tender on Monday, July 3rd, and Jordan is issuing a guide of €2.75million.