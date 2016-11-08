‘Quiet American’ pays €64,000 premium for remote Clare cottage

‘This is the old Ireland - warm, friendly and safe,’ says auctioneer of two-bed home advertised at €17,000 which sold for €81,000

Orna Mulcahy

The two-bed Co Clare cottage was expected to fetch €17,000

The two-bed Co Clare cottage was expected to fetch €17,000

 

An American looking for “peace and tranquillity” is the buyer of a remote Co Clare cottage which had a guide price of €17,000 before its auction on November 3rd.

The cute two-bedroom cottage called Kernaig, at Ballyartney, near the village of Labasheeda, had attracted interest from the Middle East, Australia and Europe when it hit the market and a report in The Irish Times resulted in “ a frenzy of viewers on the viewing days”, according to auctioneer Shane Finn of DNG Creedon. “It was a little bit like an Irish removal just without the coffin,” said Finn of the level of interest in the two-storey home located near Kildysart in an area renowned for set-dancing.

The agency had put a pre-auction AMV (advised minimum value) of €17,000 on the cottage, based on its remote location. However, it was this very factor that attracted the American who wants to get away from it all.

“The individual is looking for a little getaway where he is close to the sea and has a private site for total tranquillity.” said Finn. “You are not just buying a property you, are buying a lifestyle. At my last visit of this house I met the neighbours; they were cutting the grass for the owner who was away. This is what the new purchaser has bought. Neighbours that are friends and that look out for you. When you drive around in this area everybody waves at you. You’re a little bit like the Pope constantly waving. This is the old Ireland that we all remember. Warm, friendly and safe.”

The early-20th-century cottage, it has just under an acre of garden overlooking Clonderlaw Bay. It has a quaint interior featuring an old range cooker, matchboard ceilings and polished linoleum floors.

The cottage was sold at a mass auction where a total of 32 properties were put on the block. These included both commercial premises and homes in Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Clare. Some 29 properties sold under the hammer, according to Finn, with the final three still under negotiation. Most sold for well over their pre auction guides.

“Not bad for a day’s work,” said Finn. “We disposed of €3,050,250 worth of assets in one day.” The next mass auction will be in early 2017.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.