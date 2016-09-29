Owen Reilly diversifies with new office in Portobello

Lone operator Owen Reilly continues to make inroads in the city centre market with news this week of the opening of a new office in Portobello, Dublin 8. Reilly, who has made a name for himself selling to apartment dwellers in the achingly hip docklands area, is expanding into somewhat uncharted territory with this latest move. However it fits well with the young professional client list he already caters to, as Portobello, Camden St, South Circular and Dublin 8 in general have become hugely popular with hipsters on the up. No doubt this includes those who have outgrown their starter pads in the docklands. Reilly himself has lived in the docklands at Grand Canal Quay for a number of years and is well placed to gauge the movement trends of house-hunters from the area.

The new office, at 4 Camden Market on Grantham Street, is in a protected building – one of a row of redbrick shops. It could be a whole new world for Reilly, negotiating properties that are more than 15 years old. BER wha?