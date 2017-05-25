One-bed in Dublin or former cop shop in Co Sligo?

Address: 17 Sackville Court, Blessington Street, Dublin 1

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

This one-bedroom, second-floor apartment is in the Sackville Court scheme, north of Parnell Square, near the Mater hospital. Measuring 35sq m (377sq ft), the apartment has a livingroom with kitchen off it, a bedroom and bathroom. BER: D2

Plus: Near the city centre for not-mad money

Minus: Rooms are thin and decor could do with an update

Address: Main Street, Easkey, Co Sligo

Agent: CK Properties & Auctioneer

Arresting three-bay, two-storey property used to be a Garda station. It began life as an RIC barracks and became Easkey Garda station in the 1920s. Sergeants lived at one end and the Garda station was at the other. It has been partly restored with a comfortable living quarter. On the Wild Atlantic Way it has views of the sea. BER: G.

Plus Handsome house and sea views

Minus BER is a bit brrr