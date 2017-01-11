North Wall warehouse gets go ahead for conversion to 60-bed hotel

A new hotel has been given the go ahead on Dublin’s North Wall Quay in an area of the city currently receiving significant investment. Oakmount, the investment arm of serial property and hospitality investment duo Paddy McKillen jr and Matt Ryan has been granted permission to convert a derelict warehouse to a five storey 60 bed hotel at 82 North Wall Quay, with roof top bar and restaurant, ground floor bar and restaurant, coffee shop and terrace.

Designed by ODOS Architects the hotel is is due to open at the end of 2018. Construction will begin within three months. The property is estimated to have cost Oakmount around €5million in 2015, while a further investment of around €10m is anticipated.

There will be shared office co-working spaces at basement level. In addition permission has been given for the restoration of the early 19th century building at 81 North Wall Quay back to its former use as a pub.

This area of the north docklands is fast becoming one of Dublin’s most active development hotspots, with developments underway such as the new Central Bank HQ, the Exo building, which will be Ireland’s tallest structure, and Oxley’s 63,000sq m (680,000sqft) residential and office development by Ballymore.The approval of the warehouse conversion into a hotel and bar will further add to the appeal of the area, which is located in a Strategic Development Zone to allow promoters to avail of fast-track planning with no third party planning objection.

A garden will be reinstated at the rear of the hotel and the buildings will be joined internally at ground floor level. Both buildings are protected structures.

An additional two floors with a planted flat roof will result in a five storey building. The new modern addition will feature corten steel and glass rising out from the protected former industrial warehouse and will enjoy panoramic views of the Liffey and surrounding docklands.