Newly purchased €2m house in Blackrock set to be demolished for new home

Barrister Neil Steen is planning to demolish his newly acquired €2 million house on Blackrock’s exclusive Avoca Avenue in order to build a new family home. Dun Grianan, 31 Avoca Avenue, is a 308sq m (3,315sq ft) 1940s house standing on 0.58 acres, which came on the market in 2015 and was sold to Steen in August 2016 for above its €1.95 million asking price.

The house has passed from one legal eagle to another, the sellers being the family of the late solicitor Enda Marren, who died in 2013. The Steens’ proposal is to practically demolish the entire house, retaining just 9sq m, and to construct a 401sq m (4,316sq ft) extension. If granted permission, the result will be a Scott Tallon Walker-designed flat-roofed modernist house finished in a white render, with partial timber cladding, powder-coated aluminium windows and sedum roof.

The proposed home boasts vast living spaces, including a 16.2 metre (53ft) long open-plan kitchen cum living/dining room. While north-facing, the house will get plenty of light thanks to masses of floor-to-ceiling glass, with one double-height window in the hall measuring over 5.2m (17ft) in height.

Steen and his wife, Iona Institute spokeswoman Maria Steen, are understood to be moving from a luxurious Victorian villa in Rathgar.

Dun Grianan is one of a row of five 20th-century modernist houses on Avoca Avenue, three of which have traded hands in the last two years – including Villa Rosa (formerly Donmar Lodge), which has been undergoing a major refurbishment commissioned by its new owner, who paid €1.6 million for the house on 0.46 acres in December 2014 and gutted it.

Its neighbour, Cavrean, sold in August 2016 for €1.925 million, considerably below its original 2014 asking price of €2.1 million and a far cry from the €5.2 million sought for it in 2008. In spite of its charm, the house will almost inevitably be extensively renovated and extended, if not demolished like Dun Grianan, to take advantage of its sizeable 0.56 acre site.