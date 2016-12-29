Will 2017 be the year to buy a new home?

On the basis that affordability and availability of new homes are the key drivers for buyers, new policy measures to stimulate both these requirements are aimed at getting the market moving again.

Good news for buyers and developers then?

A lot of the good news has been targeted on the demand side, ie. towards first time buyers, who from January 1st can avail of an increased loan to value ratio of 90 per cent for both new and second hand homes. The upshot is that a buyer of a €400,000 new home who previously needed a €58,000 deposit, from January 1st will need a deposit of just €40,000. A further requirement is that the loan should not exceed 3.5 times the buyer’s gross annual income, although greater latitude has been extended to the banks to allow for more discretionary approvals. From January, the Central Bank has amended its rule on allowances to allow banks to offer Loan-to-Values of more than 80 per cent to 20 per cent of second-time buyers. This means that one in five of those trading up will not need a 20 per cent deposit – a significant improvement that applies to both first-time buyers and those trading up.

In addition a “Help to Buy” tax rebate was unveiled in the Budget for first-time buyers – essentially a grant to builders – that will give a rebate of income tax of 5 per cent of the purchase value of a newly built home, up to a value of €400,000. That translates to a maximum rebate of €20,000 in cash. Back dated to July this year it will run until 2019.

In reality this will likely translate into a 5 per cent increase in the purchase cost of new homes, with the builders pocketing the benefit. Also on the supply side a fast-track planning system is pending that will see developers seek permission directly from An Bord Pleanala for estates of 100 units or more. While innovative in theory, there is a lot of concern within the industry as to how this can work practically.

Because the minimum lending cap has been extended to all first time buyers – including buyers of second hand homes – the expectation is that 2017 should see more people moving into the market, and a subsequent easing of the overburdened rental sector as renters become homeowners.

This may alleviate anticipated price increases for new homes next year because first time buyers can also avail of preferential lending facilities to compete for second hand homes.

The supply of properties remains tight however. New homes schemes are still way below what’s required to meet current and future population demands. Ireland needs to be building about 35,000 residential units per annum to meet demand; in 2016 only about 40 per cent of this figure was achieved.

Latest Knight Frank research found that most developers saw the imposition of the Central Bank’s minimum lending requirement last year as a negative measure. They argued that the cooling effect constrained new housing supply because building costs remained high. New homes are costing an average of €43,000 more now than a year ago – a 20 per cent increase over the year. To achieve returns builders are chasing higher margins on fewer properties. However with the recent relaxation of the lending measures, and moves to help first time buyers, 54 per cent of developers said the new help-to-buy scheme would be effective in boosting construction here.

The only certainty is that 2017 will be a very interesting year in the property market as the effect of latest Government and Central Bank measures begin to make an impact. For those thinking of buying a house, see our list here of new homes schemes already under way and due for launch in 2017. Further schemes large scale schemes will come on stream next year for completion in subsequent years as momentum grows towards meeting the minimum new homes requirement of 35,000 units annually.

SPRING 2017

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Developer: Chartered Land.

Luxury development of 215 apartments on Lansdowne Road. Early sales will be through a purpose-built marketing suite on site. First phases due for completion early 2018.

Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald & Savills

Waverly, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Developer: Newlyn Construction

A mixture of three, four and five bedroom family homes in the seaside village of Greystones.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Clonlara, Cork City

Developer: O Flynn Construction

First phase of a mixture of 143 semi-detached and detached homes.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Kinsale Manor, Kinsale, Co Cork

Developer: Gannon Homes

First phase of a mixture of 136 semi-detached and detached homes.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Neptune House, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Developer: Bushell Investments

Unique development of four very large apartments within the renovated Neptune House and 15 modern family (semi-detached & detached) homes.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Knockrabo, Mt Anville Rd, Dublin 14

Developer: Maplewood Residential

First 15-20 unit phase of a 47-unit housing scheme. Selection of four and five-bed semis from 1,776sq ft to 2,232sq ft and some four-bed detached of 1,675sq ft, plus small number of three-bed detached of 1,400sq ft. Estimated prices between €750,000 and €950,000. Further 41 apartments will be launched in late 2017 or early 2018.

Agent: DNG

Terenure Gate, Terenure Road West, Dublin 6.

Developer: Kimptonvale

12-15 four-bed mid-terrace (1,837sq ft) and four-bed end of terrace (2,043sq ft) houses. 29 houses (a mix of three and four beds) and 11 two-bed ground floor apartments and 11 three-bed duplexes above them.

Four-beds likely to range in price from €750,000 to €890,000. Prices on the apts and duplexes will be confirmed closer to their launch

Agent: DNG

Odin’s Way, off Taylor’s Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Developer: Rosemount Properties

30 four-beds beside Marley Park. Selection of mid-terrace and end of terrace four- bedroom houses of 1,560sq ft plus four-bed semi-detached houses of 1,647sq ft. Price expected between €550,000 and €650,000.

Agent: DNG

Hawthorn Gate, Maynooth Rd, Celbridge, Co. Kildare

Developer: Bourke Builders

26 houses in the heart of Celbridge. Four-bedroom semi-detached houses (a number have sold off plans). Prices around €390,000. Some five-bed detached houses on corner sites starting from around €550,000. A few three-bed houses to be built later will be released from plans and priced around €300,000.

Agent: DNG

Oaktree, Tully Road, Kildare Town

Developer: Grandbrind

160 houses aimed at first-time buyers. Good transport links from the doorstep to Dublin. Initial launch of 20-25 three-bed semis of 1,175sq ft to 1,259sq ft priced at around €250,000. Completions scheduled before Easter.

Agent: DNG

Bolands Quay, Barrow Street, Dublin 4

Developer: Boland’s Quay Development Group

Much anticipated development on site of former Bolands Mill in south docklands. Entire BKD Architects designed scheme will comprise around 36,851 sq m (approx. 397,000sq ft) of office, residential, retail and café, restaurant and exhibition space. Residential element will comprise 41 units in total. There will be 31 apartments/duplexes and penthouses.

Price: TBC

Agent: DNG

St Marnock’s Bay, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin

Developer: Ballymore

40 three, four and five-bed houses

Price: TBC at launch

Agent: Savills

Alderlie, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin

Developer: Castlethorn

62 three and four-bed houses from €270,000.

Agent: Savills

Grace Park Wood, Grace Park Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Developer: Castlethorn

60 three and four-bed houses. Prices expected from €450,000.

Agent: Savills

Abbey Road, Monkstown, Co. Dublin

Developer: Greenleaf Homes

29 apartments, duplex and houses.

Price: TBC at launch

Agent: Savills

Whitegables, Malahide, Co Dublin

Developer: Greenleaf Homes

13 four-bed houses from €660,000

Agent: Savills

Silverbanks, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

Developer: Mazars

Phase one, some 55 units, one, two, three and four- beds (apartments and houses).

Price: TBC from €155,000

Agent: Savills

Enderly, Cunningham Drive, Dalkey, Co. Dublin

Developer: Twinlite

18 two, three and four-bed luxury houses.

Price: TBC

Agent: Savills

Barnageeragh Cove, Skerries, Co Dublin

Developer: Winsac

Phase one, 25 three- and four-bed houses.

Price: €300,000+

Agent: Savills

Castelynn, Bray

Developer: Knockree Developments

Three and four-bedroom houses (11)

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Hawthorn, Bird Avenue, Clonskeagh, Dublin

Developer: Brian M Durkan

Two and three-bed apartments and duplexes, and three and four-bed houses.

Price: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Marianella, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Developer: Cairn Homes

One, two and three-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses. 211 units in total. First phase sold off plans, this will be showhome launch

Prices: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald/Knight Frank

Holsteiner Park, Williamstown Stud, Clonee, Co Meath

Developer: Bridgedale Homes

21 four/five -edroom detached homes of 3,000sq ft+

Agent: Knight Frank

48 & 50 Garville Lane, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Developer: Commodum Developments

Four-bed terraced mews houses.

Price: €800,000+

Agent: Knight Frank

Bolton Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Developer: Homeland Projects

Four-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses.

Agent: Knight Frank

Hazelbrook, Kinsealy Lane, Malahide

Developer: Carroll Premier Homes

Four-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes. 40 units in total.

Agent: Knight Frank

Silken Park, Citywest

Developer: Durkan Residential

60 two, three and four-bed houses from 84sq m/904sq ft to 120sq m/1,292sq ft.

Prices: €250,000 and €350,000

Agent: JLL

Grattan Court East, Mount Street, Dublin 2

Developer: Zest Homes

Boutique passive homes scheme of seven townhouses/duplexes. Prices estimated between €995,000 and €1,100,000.

Agent: JLL

AUTUMN LAUNCHES

The Paper Mill, Clonskeagh, Dublin 6

Developer: Gannon Homes

30 luxury apartments.

Price: TBC at launch

Agent: Savills

Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Developer: Greenleaf Homes

20 two and three-bed houses.

Price: TBC at launch

Agent: Savills

SPRING 2017 LAUNCHES OF SECOND PHASES OF EXISTING SCHEMES

Abbot’s Grove, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

Developer: Winterbrook

A mixture of three and four-bed houses, 44 units for release in spring.

Belltree, Clongriffin, Dublin 13

Developer: Gannon Homes

A mixture of 70 two- and three-bed terrace and end of terrace houses.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Millers Glen, Swords, Co Dublin

Developer: Gannon Homes

A mixture of 130 three and four-bed houses.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Hansfield Wood, Dublin 15

Developer: Alanna

A mixture of 50 2two, three and four-bed houses.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Hamilton Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Developer: Park Developments

A mixture of three, four and five-bed houses, semi and detached family homes, 30+ apartments coming in the new year.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Marina Village, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Developer: Bridgedale Homes

A mixture of three, four and five-bed terraced, semi and detached family homes. Second phase of 30+ units due for release early spring, apartments to follow later in the year

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Rokeby Park, Lucan, Co Dublin

Developer: O’Flynn Construction

Large detached houses, 20 to be released in spring.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Stepaside Park, Stepaside, Dublin 18

Developer: McGarrell Reilly

A mixture of four and five-bed detached homes, 20 units to be released in spring.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

SeaGreen, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Developer: Wood Group Homes

A mixture of three, four and five-bed semi detached and detached homes. 25 to be released in spring

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Wilkins View, Limekiln, Dublin 12

Developer: Jackie Greene Construction

A mixture of four and five-bed detached homes, 30 to be released in spring.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Wicklow Hills, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow

Developer: Tower Homes

A mixture of two, three, and four-bed terrace, semi-detached and detached houses. 58 units to be released in January.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Beechpark, Leixlip, Co Kildare

Developer: Kilbegnet Developments

Final phase of mainly four-bed semi-detached A3 rated houses of around 1,426sq ft . Prices from €375,000.

Agent: DNG

Dodder Brook, Ballycullen, Dublin 24

Developer: Maplewood Residential

A3 rated three and four-bedroom semi, terraced and detached houses. Prices between €330,000 and €430,000.

Agent: DNG

Elder Heath, Kiltipper, Dublin 24

Developer: Kelland Homes

Range of three and four-bedroom semi-detached, three-bed terraced and four-bed detached houses. Prices for three-beds expected from €280,000.

Agent: DNG

Castlegrange, Castaheany, Dublin 15

Developer: La Vista (Part of the Lynam Group).

Final release of three-bed semi-detached and four-bed detached houses.

Prices for three-bed semis from €310,000

Agent: DNG

Hollywoodrath, Hollystown, Dublin 15

Developer: Regency

Latest phase of 30 three and four-bed houses. 455 houses in total.

Agent: Knight Frank

Stonebridge, Ratoath, Co Meath

Developer: Kingscroft

Latest phase of three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes. 66 houses in total

Agent: Knight Frank

Dunluce, Angelsea Road, Ballsbridge

Developer: Blackhall Green Homes

Next phase of two and three-bedroom apartments from €775,000.

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Fairhaven, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Developer: Flynn & O’Flaherty

Next phase of 20 three and four-bed semi-detached and detached houses from €500,000 to €620,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Hanover Lofts, Dublin 2

Developer: Dublin Loft Company

One and two-bedroom apartments (15).

Prices: TBC

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Cualanor, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoighaire

Developer: Cosgrave Group

Next phase of 20 houses in Roseland, four and five-bed houses from €715,000 to €800,000, also 30 one,two, three-bed apartments launching in 2017.

Price: TBC.

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Bracken Park, Carpenterstown Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Developer: Cosgrave Group

Final phase of 10 four and five-bed semi-detached house, from €615,000 to €735,000.

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Ardilea Crescent, Heidelberg, Ardilea, Dublin 14

Developer: O’Malley Construction

Next phase of 10 houses and a further 50 apartments to launch in autumn.

Four-beds from €875,000 to €1.35 million

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Parkside, Balgriffin, off the Malahide Road, D.13

Developer: Cairn Homes

Next phase of 40 three and four-bed houses from €315,000 to €385,000.

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Diswellstown Manor, Porterstown Road, Dublin 15

Developer: David Carson Receiver Deloitte

Final phase of 10 four and five-bed houses from €500,000 to €630,000+

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Cuil Duin, City West

Developer: Harcourt Developments

Second phase of 40 three and four-bed houses from €295,000

to €400,000+

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Churchfields, Ashbourne, Co. Meath

Developer: Cairn Homes

Second phase of 30 three and four-bed houses from €272,000 to €340,000+

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald/Rea T & G Gavigan

Blackberry Hill, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

Developer: McGreevy Construction

Final phase of 30 four-bed houses. Prices between €650,000 and €695,000.

Agent: JLL

Carton Wood, Dublin Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare

Developer: Anthony Neville

Second phase of 25 three, four and five-bed semi-detached and detached houses from €295,000.

Agent: Savills

Woodbank, Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18

Developer: Ravenshall

Phase two, 20 four-bed houses from €525,000 to €625,000.

Agent: Savills

AUTUMN 2017 LAUNCH OF SECOND PHASES OF EXISTING SCHEMES

New Priory, Hole in the Wall Road, Dublin 13

Developer: DCC

Second phase of 50 two-bed apartments and duplexes from

€165,000 to €205,000

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald