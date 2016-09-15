What will €299,000 buy?

Address: 39 Grange Abbey Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

Agent: Property Team JB Kelly

This three-bed semi measures 80sq m (861sq ft). Within the house the living room and dining room have been combined, and there is a kitchen beside it. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom, and the attic has been converted into a room. There are gardens front and back, with the rear one south-facing, while the front one has parking. BER: E2

Plus: The knocked-through receptions make a good space which is naturally lit by double, glazed doors from here to the garden

Minus: The front garden could be softened with some more extensive planting

Address: Cappanafaraha, Bruree, Co Limerick

Agent: DNG Stack

This 430sq m (4,628sq ft) period house comes with about 15 acres of land, 20 stables and other outbuildings. The main house has three reception rooms and a kitchen-dining room on the ground floor and five bedrooms (two en suite) and a bathroom on the floor above. There is a two-storey annex with kitchen-dining and livingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. It is on the edge of Bruree village. BER exempt.

Plus: Beautiful proportions and period features

Minus: Needs a serious amount of work