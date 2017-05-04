Walk into this spacious Victorian on St Mary’s Road for €1.9m

At the upper end of the market estate agents talk of “walk-throughs” – where a house isn’t openly on the market but an agent, knowing the budget and taste of the househunters it has on its database, “walks through” a few likely buyers. Number 9 St Mary’s Road was put with an agent late last year and there were some walk-throughs and significant interest at the then suggested price of €1.65 million. But the sellers decided to wait, and now, having changed agent, the four-bed end-of-terrace period redbrick is on the open market through Lisney for €1.9 million. The owners bought in 1996 and are now downsizing, leaving behind a home in walk-in condition.

This is one of the earlier houses on the road which was developed in the 19th century. It had already been modernised when it last changed hands but the owners continued updating and maintaining, regularly decorating, redoing the family bathroom and ensuites less than 10 years ago, and giving the kitchen-cum-diningroom in the back return a complete makeover just last year.

This is a spacious 218sq m (2,350sq ft) period house on a wide site. Like its neighbours number 9 is set back from the road, behind high mature privet and still with its original slim and tall wrought iron gate. The front garden has been landscaped for easy maintenance and all-round colour.

The best rooms are the interconnecting reception rooms – with their original features such as marble fireplaces, floorboards, plasterwork and connecting doors intact. The rooms have the fine proportions of the early Victorian period and, with their high ceilings and wide window in the front, they are elegant rooms. The owner installed a pair of doors in the rear reception room to access the garden.

The kitchen – with its beech units newly painted a soft grey and now with a centre island and stone worktops, has a green Aga with a colourful Fired Earth splashback. There’s space for a good-sized table and sofa. Under the stairs has a guest toilet and is plumbed for a washer-dryer. Upstairs off the wide landing – with its coloured glass Victorian sash window – are four double bedrooms, two with ensuites. The smallest has been fitted out by Oakline as a home office and there is a wall of built-in wardrobes in two of the rooms.

Houses on this side of the road would originally have had long back gardens – but in number 9 a slice of that was sold off long ago by former owners for a mews. That’s where the side access that comes with an end-of-terrace comes in useful; the mature rear garden is small but south-facing. Parking is on-street which – as this house is opposite a primary school and close to the Baggot Street end of St Mary’s Road – can be busy. Lisney is the agent, asking €1.9 million.