Victorian redbrick gets a chic makeover

Emmet Road has various building styles along its winding length. Number 92, part of a high, redbrick Victorian terrace around the half-way mark, is typically different, as well as being a fine example of what can be done to redeem and give stylish life to a house when neglect has done its worst.

Built in the late 1800s, it was in a poor state when the vendor bought it for €230,000 a year ago. Now, stripped bare, rebuilt and redesigned, it is a contemporary home with high ceilings and chic original features.

DNG is asking €650,000. Next door sold for over €550,000 a week ago. The 155sq m (1,668sq ft) floor space has three bedrooms, a drawingroom, kitchen, a familyroom that opens to the rear garden and attic room.

Builder David Hoban of Hoban Construction and architect Noel O’Dwyer of Node Architecture put in care and time, and it shows. Ceiling roses and covings were reinstated, the staircase restored and, in a cool toned decor, the curve of a red, wooden spine wall makes a spectacular statement as well as concealing a toilet and two storage closets.

One of two original reception rooms has been turned into an elegant kitchen with porcelain floor, polished black granite worktops and soft grey fittings.

Virtual sunroom

A bay window in the front drawingroom is mirrored in the main overhead bedroom. The south-facing family/living area is a virtual sunroom with a wall of window and two sets of double glass doors to a 70ft long, maintenance-free garden.

A bedroom on the return is en suite and the stylish family bathroom has both bath and shower.

The en suite attic room has a pitched ceiling with four Velux windows.

There is rear vehicular access to a double garage.