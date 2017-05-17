Vast, refurbished period redbrick in Sandymount

In the breakfastroom of 69 Park Avenue is a colourful framed map of a planting and hard-landscaping scheme left behind by the professional gardener who designed and planted the almost 102m-long (336-ft) back garden.

It shows how it was cleverly divided into four sections – a sunny patio, a lawned area fringed with colourful planting, a wonderfully wild lush section that feels like a secret garden, and then a full-sized tennis court.

That the hard-surface tennis court is not even visible from the house gives an idea how long the garden is.

There are just seven houses, all attractive period redbricks, along this side of Park Avenue that have such vast southwest facing gardens. These rambling Edwardians are the most-sought after on this leafy Sandymount Road.

Number 69 has 297sq m/3,200sq ft of space with a double drawingroom on one side of the wide, bright hallway and a very large diningroom on the other.

Beyond this is an open-plan breakfastroom and kitchen, which leads through to a conservatory that looks to be a relatively recent addition.

Redbrick outbuildings

Upstairs, there are four large bedrooms on the first floor while a short flight of stairs leads up to the top of the house and a further bedroom with adjoining study.

Original redbrick outbuildings to the side of the house have been converted into usable space to incorporate a utility room and another room that could be used as a home gym or workspace

The owner is downsizing and had considered renting the house so it is freshly painted and has new carpets, but she changed her mind and has now put the semidetached property on the market with Sherry FitzGerald for €3.9 million.

The tall handsome house is semidetached and its neighbour, number 71, was placed for auction in 2008 with a boomy AMV of €8.5 million.

It didn’t sell on the day (or for some years), finally finding a buyer in 2012 for €2.6 million.

It has been renovated and extended to the rear.

Whoever buys number 69 does not need to renovate but they may consider extending to the rear to enlarge and update the kitchen.

Set well back from the road, there is off-street parking for three to four cars.