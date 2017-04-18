Two small but beautiful Kilmainham homes ready to walk into

When it comes to city living, small is the new smart. With house prices on the rise, square footage at a premium and a plethora of television programmes singing the praises of scaled-down spaces, the small terraced houses of Dublin’s inner suburbs offer an affordable and attractive option, not just for first-time buyers but for downsizers seeking a civilised life within easy reach of the city centre.

Imagine yourself living among Kilmainham’s tranquil back streets. Fancy going to town for a coffee? You can either set off on foot, or hop on to a nearby Luas. Heading to Sligo for a surfing weekend? The M50 is moments away. Need to reconnect with nature? The Phoenix Park is on your doorstep.

Two terraced homes have just come on to the market in this historic part of Dublin.

Number 9 Bow Bridge is a three-bedroom house in a quiet residential enclave that is for sale at €365,000.

The sittingroom of 9 Bow Bridge

One of the three bedrooms at 9 Bow Bridge

It has 71 sq m (764 sq ft) of living space with an entrance hall leading straight into a porcelain-tiled sittingroom; the kitchen is fitted with floor and eye-level units, and a glass patio door leads into an enclosed rear courtyard. Upstairs are three bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom. The BER rating is G.

6 Brookfield Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8: Larger than it looks from the outside

Number 6 Brookfield Road is a two-bedroom house just off the South Circular Road and it is asking €400,000. Larger than it looks from the outside, it has just over 90 sq m (980 sq ft) of living space that has been very well maintained by its current owners.

Patio doors open on to the paved rear garden area

The rear garden at 6 Brookfield Road

A spacious hallway leads to a sittingroom at the front, while an open-plan kitchen/diner at the rear has double doors to a small but perfectly-formed rear garden. Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one with an exposed brick wall, and the family bathroom. The BER rating is E1.

Both houses will be on open view next Saturday April 22nd, and both are for sale through Sherry FitzGerald: 6 Brookfield Road from 10.15am to 10.45, 9 Bow Bridge from 11am to 11.30.