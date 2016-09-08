Two houses in one for €1.65m

Number 34 Nutley Avenue has been home to the MacHale family since it was constructed in 1956. The late Joe MacHale, who worked as the secretary bursar at University College Dublin, was a keen tennis player and hosted many parties at his home to some of the world’s best tennis aces including Virginia Wade and Margaret Court during his tenure as president of Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club.

The property, which new owners will want to update, is on one of the larger sites on the avenue, standing on almost a quarter of an acre.The conversion of the original garage to an en suite bedroom brings the total number of bedrooms to six – five doubles and a single. New owners may want to convert this single room to a spacious en suite for the master bedroom.

A fine-sized drawingroom looks out on an enormous weeping willow in the front garden through a bay window – all the windows in the property are new triple-glazed units from Munster Joinery.

To the rear a diningroom leads to a sun-filled conservatory, and a separate kitchen lies adjacent. It would make sense to knock these rooms into one and have a large open-plan kitchen-dining area flooded with light. A further reception room lies off the hallway.

The rear garden has a raised deck, and green-fingered enthusiasts have a blank canvas to design their dream garden.

In 2000 an extension was added to the property to accommodate family members. It is in effect a three-bedroom townhouse, in good condition, attached to the main family home. The townhouse shares a vehicular entrance though the main gates but has separate pedestrian access and offers a rental opportunity for new owners. Three-bedroom townhouses in Donnybrook command rents of more than €2,500 per month.

Houses on the Nutleys – Lane, Road and Avenue – are always in demand, and prices fall between the €1 million and €2 million mark. Number 18 Nutley Lane sold for €1.58 million in July 2016 and 63 and 25 Nutley Road sold for €2.15 million and €2.16 million respectively in 2014.

Numbers 34 and 34b, essentially two houses, although from a planning perspective they remain one property, with 306sq m of floor space, is on the market through DNG with an asking price of €1.65 million.