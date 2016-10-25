Two Georgians on Leeson Street divided into 14 homes

Numbers 58 and 59 Upper Leeson Street are two double-fronted Georgian properties that sit at the corner with Appian Way.

They have been converted into apartments in a scheme called Suesey Place, which takes its name from Suesey Street, the former name of Leeson Street.

The properties were owned by Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, until it amalgamated the gardens into what are now the tennis courts of the club. The two houses were sold in 1996 for a sum believed to be in the region of £450,000 (€571,000) and operated as flats until 2015.

Planning records indicate that brothers George, Ray and James Stanley, of Stanley MacAdam and Blackchurch Homes, applied for permission to renovate the houses into 14 units in April 2016.

The properties, which now have nine one-bedroom apartments, three two-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom mew homes were designed by O’Carroll Fitzgerald, while the interiors are by FitOut Interiors. The front gardens have been overhauled.

The homes are being offered for sale in one lot through estate agent Savills for €5.5 million. One-bedroom units are between 42-57sq m, while two-bedroom units vary between 56-73sq m.

There are 15 off-street parking spaces included in the sale. Planning dictated that car access is from Appian Way, while there is still pedestrian access from Leeson Street.

Show homes

Two of the units have been staged for sale with eclectic interiors providing a strong contrast to the period details. The remainder of the units require soft furnishings.

Flooring throughout is a limed-oak laminate – and this is echoed in bathrooms with the use of a similar tile.

The two-tone high-gloss kitchens have under-mounted sinks set in Minerva – a seamless composite which give a streamlined effect.

The use of white paint make the rooms feel larger, as does the use of blinds instead of curtains.

To the rear of the Georgian houses, accessed through a separate entrance, lie the two mews properties which face the tennis club.

At ground level, they feel somewhat darker than their counterparts in the main houses, due to their aspect, lower ceilings and mahogany stained staircases – but compensation is that each comes with a small outdoor terrace. The en suite main bedroom on the upper floor benefits from Velux windows.

With the property for sale in one lot, the attraction will be the rental potential. Taking an average rent for a one-bedroom unit in Dublin 4 at €1,700 a month and €2,300 for a two-bedroom unit, the potential rental income in a year is €321,000. This increases to €600,000 for short-term leases, albeit requiring much greater turnaround costs.

Car park rentals in this area of Dublin can be up to €1,500 a space annually.

Considering the location in the embassy belt, their proximity to the city centre – residents can walk to work – and the shortage of rental properties, Suesey Place could have strong appeal for investors with deep pockets.