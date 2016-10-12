Two-bed cottage in Booterstown offers space and light

Pembroke Cottages in Booterstown, which date from 1890, were built for the labourers on the Pembroke Estate.

Number 2 was purchased by its current owner in 2013 for €392,000, who then renovated and extended the cottage to 96 sq m – almost double its original size.

The interiors are a welcome escape from the many bland homes on the market, with splashes of colour coming from accessories on an otherwise neutral palette.

An open-plan room, just inside the newly pointed exterior, is used as a living area and office, and the use of mirrors and pale walls illuminates the room, as do Velux windows, which are in every room in the house.

The installation of overhead beams with hidden recessed lighting creates an illusion of higher ceilings, and is just one of the small details that add to the property’s character.

Lighting, both natural and ambient, features strongly throughout from the six-tone mood lighting in the kitchen, the green LEDs in the garden, to the cobalt blue glass blocks in the master bedroom suite.

The main bathroom has a masculine feel – with charcoal grey panelling and herringbone tiling offset by a cool backlit mirror – which is in total contrast to the vivid colours used throughout the house.

The rear garden – with shades of indigo from encaustic tiles and a topaz blue garage complete with portholes – is maintenance free, and is accessed through bi-folding doors from the kitchen, allowing the two rooms to become one on sunny days.

The property has two bedrooms – the en-suite master is upstairs and has a separate dressing room. Downstairs, the second room has been extended into what was the side passage to give greater internal space – there is still room in the side passage for bins and bicycles.

The kitchen, which is a new extension, features pale units with black granite counter tops and a Belfast sink, with colour coming from a scarlet fridge.

Number 2, Pembroke Cottages in turnkey condition, is just a short stroll to the DART station and is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €595,000.