Three little pads in Dublin city for sale

10 Sussex Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, €675,000

This mid-terrace house is situated on a landmark Georgian row of houses that wraps around the block from O’Brien’s pub all the way to the intersection of Leeson Street and Leeson Street Bridge.

The location has cracking restaurants and pubs quite literally on your doorstep with the towpath along the Grand Canal, a natural linear park and literally across the street.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house, which has been completely refurbished, measures 98sq m (1,060sq ft) and is asking €675,000 through agents DNG. Of its three double bedrooms two are en-suite.

25 Herbert Lane, Dublin 2, €495,000

Two bridges down and secreted behind the Pepper Canister church, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom Georgian mews house was completely modernised in 2005 and is set out with the accommodation on the ground floor.

The master bedroom is to the rear and has direct access to a private east-facing patio. Upstairs the living space is loft-like with the kitchen area lit from above by a bank of Velux windows.

The property measures 76sq m (818sq ft) and is asking €495,000 through agents Ganley Walters. While the house doesn’t have much by way of an outside space it is just one street from the Grand Canal and is in a part of the city that is country quiet at weekends.

56 Strandville Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3, €259,000

This tiny two-bedroom terraced cottage is just off Dublin’s North Strand and within two minutes of neighbourhood restaurant Da Mimo. Measuring just 58sq m (624sq ft), it comprises one double bedroom to the front and a second large bedroom at the top of the stairs.

There is a kitchen cum living room with build-in storage and a cast iron surround to an open fire. The bathroom is to the rear of the ground floor.

The house has a small but south-facing yard. It first came to market in 2016 with an asking price of €245,000 and had been sale agreed at above its new asking price which is €259,000 through Drumcondra-based Move Home.

