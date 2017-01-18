Three-bed villa in Dublin 6 with asking price of €950,000

Pristine Victorian home in Ranelagh features blend of period and contemporary

 

The exterior of 8 Beechwood Avenue Lower – located just a stone’s throw from the Luas stop – hints towards the quality interiors of this three-bedroom villa.

The lollipop bay trees, carpets of crimson cyclamen, all bordered by neat box hedging, were planned by interior designer Emma O’Connor with consultation from award-winning garden designer Paul Doyle.

O’Connor worked in finance for years before realising her dream of having her own interior design consultancy.

She and her husband purchased the property eight years ago, and following the birth of their fourth child the family have moved to a larger home in Blackrock.

“This house was a total mess when we bought it. You could see the rafters in the roof, but we could see the potential,” O’Connor says.

After gutting the property, installing new ceilings, roof and insulation, the house – despite being a home to four small children – is in turnkey condition. “Most of the furniture was moved to the new house, so we rented some from Rowell Design in Donnybrook,” says O’Connor.

Although a Victorian property, the interiors feel like new – due in part to the attention to detail throughout, including new panelling on the ground floor and polished walnut flooring.

Tall ceilings

At hall level lies a third bedroom, though it is currently staged as a formal living room for sale purposes. The ceilings soar to four metres (13ft) and the old fireplace has been replaced with an elegant limestone gas fire – a twin of which lies in the open-plan rooms downstairs.

At garden level there’s an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, which opens out to the rear garden. The Shaker kitchen, with Neff appliances, has had a recent facelift, with the units hand-painted.

Adjacent lies the bathroom, with double shower and high-end fittings and tiles from Fired Earth.

On the top floor lie two elegant bedrooms – the master retains the tiny fireplace from a time when it would have been used to heat the room.

Unusually for period houses, there is a lot of storage throughout, including a low-ceilinged cellar that houses wine and sports equipment. This space allows the rooms upstairs to be clutter-free.

The paved rear garden is maintenance-free, apart from a bit of weeding and dead-heading annually. There is a laneway to the rear and some neighbours have erected mews dwellings at the end of their gardens, while others have dug into the cellar to create two-storey extensions, adding extra floor space.

The 109sq m property, in pristine condition with a blend of period and contemporary features, is for sale through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and McNally Handy, with an asking price of €950,000. Properties of this calibre can yield a rental income of up to €454,000 annually, according to Andrea Whelan of Sherry FitzGerald.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.