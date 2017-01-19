Three bed-semi with 120sq m in Blackrock asking €625,000

House sited near bottom of small cul-de-sac close to Carysfort Park and Blackrock village

Frances O'Rourke

 

The thirty-something couple who bought this three-bed semi in Blackrock, Co Dublin, in 2011 for €325,000 were told they were mad to do so. Prices were falling, and they’d never get it back, they were warned. Now their home at the front of the large Cloisters development on Carysfort Avenue is back on the market for €625,000 through agent Owen Reilly.

Number 2, Cloister Gate, Blackrock, Co Dublin, a 120sq m (1,292sq ft) house built around 1991, sits close to the bottom of a small cul-de-sac, next to a large detached modern house next door. The couple have changed the house since they moved in, installing double-glazed windows, upgrading bathrooms and the back garden. But with a small child, a big dog and a cat, it’s time to move on to something bigger.

If they could, they would trade up to a four-bed in the Cloisters. It’s a bit of a community, they say, where residents organise carols with mulled wine at Christmas, and another resident plants new flowers in the public space near their house every season. It’s very close to Carysfort Park and a pretty short walk from Blackrock village.

Unusual shape

The house is an unusual shape, with the front door hidden from view at the side of the house. There’s a modest carpeted livingroom at the front of the house and at the back is a large open-plan, timber-floored sittingroom/diningroom. The classic U-shaped kitchen with timber units is just off the diningroom – but it’s self-contained, with a glazed door to close it off, a design chosen by the owners, who find it very practical.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms – one with a wall of Sliderobes – and a single. A smart family bathroom with a large shower has replaced one small en suite and small family bathroom.

French windows open from the diningroom into the back garden, where there’s a patio beside the artificial lawn: the owners says it’s the lowest maintenance garden ever. There’s parking space in the cobblelocked driveway at the front of the house.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.