The height of style on Heytesbury for €950000

Heytesbury Street has long been integral to Dublin’s residential streets, with period houses of different styles and a long history.

Named after the 1st Baron Heytesbury, building started in 1820. Number 78, for sale with an asking price of €950,000, became part of the street toward the end of that century.

An endof terrace house, 78 Heytesbury Street is on two levels over basement and has a floor area of 196sq m (2,109sq ft). The hall floor has traditional, adjoining reception rooms, with the rear one converted to make a kitchen/diningroom. There are five bedrooms (one is so compact it might better serve as a study) a shower room, family bathroom and, to the rear, small WC and storage area; a new owner might choose to usefully rebuild the latter as a kitchen.

Agent Keary Estates is looking after the sale.

The vendor bought 78 some 20 years ago, when it was divided into three flats . He has extensively renovated and refurbished over the last two years, stylishly returning the house to its original, single family status.

Period features everywhere have been thoughtfully retained to make an elegant statement, extra wide sash windows fill rooms with light, wide-planked floorboards painted a shade of brown give a softer look than the usual black and ornate plasterwork frames high-ceilinged rooms and the entrance hallway.

The front-facing, hall floor drawing room has a fine, original marble fireplace with decorative tile inset. A large sash window overlooks a specimen Cordyline palm in the front garden.

Double doors open to the rear, newly-fitted kitchen with dining area where a second fireplace has a tiled inset.

A traditional arch in the entrance hallway has splendid plasterwork and nicely frames a staircase leading to a vaulted window with coloured glass on the turn of the stairs.

There are two bedrooms off the first floor landing, both good-sized with picture rails and wide plank floorboards. An attractive, large, family bathroom (once a bedroom) has a sash window with working shutters and a deep bath.

There is a separate entrance at the basement/garden level where a tiled corridor leads to three further bedrooms, utility and small WC. A long, narrow rear garden allows vehicular access.