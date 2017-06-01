Tasty 2,000sq ft two-bed in Greystones for €780,000

Artistic flair is evident everywhere in the design and decoration of a two-bedroom house in Greystones that could suit someone downsizing from a big house or a young couple with no children. Leo House was built 20 years ago by its owner in the grounds of Mill House next door, the house she and her late husband originally owned.

Well hidden from busy Mill Road behind electronic gates, Leo House is a tall mauve-painted building at the end of a gravelled driveway bordered by flourishing plants, shrubs and mature trees. The ruins of the original mill can be glimpsed behind the property, which is just beyond an Aldi on Mill Road.

It’s a bright, airy modern home, with tiled floors downstairs and walls painted mostly white: the livingroom, off the large front hall, is the main downstairs room, a large bright space with a tiled floor. Three tall windows look over the garden, rising past the ceiling to roof level next to the bedroom above; there’s a raised wood-burning fireplace at the other side of the room.

A small kitchen has a mosaic-tiled arch opening into a pantry area with CD presses used for shelving; some of the cupboards have space-saving roll door coverings. Doors open from here into a smart sunroom/diningroom, with a glazed roof and slate-coloured floor tiles.

Shower and sauna

There’s a very large bathroom with a shower and sauna downstairs, and a door off the hall leads into a small yard with three sheds in it.

Storage is cleverly concealed next to the white-painted staircase – with a lovely banister painted a glossy mauve – leading up to a small landing with a modern stained glass window. A guest bedroom – a small double – has a small en suite shower room.

The main high-ceilinged bedroom, directly over the livingroom, looks over the garden from the three windows that rise from the ground floor to the roof; it has a walk-in wardrobe and a very large bright en suite.

The garden has several levels: the Liscannor slate-floored patio directly off the sunroom has a raised flower bed; up a few steps is a circular garden with a sand-like surface, rose bushes and a pond at its centre. Further towards the front gates is a vegetable plot, entered through iron gates that once led to the original kitchen garden of Mill House.