Surprisingly spacious splendour in Cabinteely

From the outside, number 36 Granville Road looks like any other three-bedroom semi. Inside and to the rear it’s a vast sunny space set out over several levels.

The owners bought in 2004 and adapted the original layout extending out the back of the house three years later to make a large eat-in kitchen.

The room overlooks a 78-foot long back garden that slopes steeply towards a row of mature deciduous trees that border Kilbogget Park.

The owners invested in units by German fabricator Schmidt and installed hard-wearing Corian worktops.

The back wall glazing has been fitted with custom-made blinds that retract to become almost invisible and can control the amount of light that streams in.

A sunroom was also added, accessed from the kitchen via a steep set of steps. The glass back is triple-glazed keeping the rear of the property warm, even when the heat is off.

The tiled room has soaring ceiling heights and underfloor heating and is bathed in natural light.

A second set of steps leads back up to the original level of the house into what would have been the property’s formal dining room.

This is now a sitting room complete with open fire but one wonders about how this space feels on a cold November or January night. The next owner might like to install some sort of curtain to occlude the larger space and keep the E1-rated home as cosy as possible.

The extension was designed and overseen by recently retired architect, Tony Hickey, the father of one of the owners.

The owners wisely decided to keep the original interconnecting doors between the back room and the front room, the latter is now a kids playroom but would also make a great den or home office.

During the refurbishments the family installed a roomy downstairs toilet and wet room to the left of the front door, in what was part of the original garage but kept the side passage access to the rear.

Upstairs there is a good-size family bathroom with a shower in the bath and three bedrooms, two doubles and a single.

While the house already measures 130sq m there is scope to convert the attic as many of the neighbours have done.

Some have chosen to lose the box room to facilitate a set of stairs but in this house you could possibly take from the bathroom and install stairs there without compromising on the number of bedrooms.

The garden is completely private and laid out in lawn with a winding path and dining area set out in sandstone.

In the distance the whoosh of the N11 is audible but not inside the house. There is a timber deck, set below the kitchen where the family decamps on sunny evenings.

The house has pedestrian side access, bins and bike storage and off-street parking for one car.

The property is asking €550,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald.