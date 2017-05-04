Supersized luxury in Carrickmines from €745,000

When developers Collaboration Land bought this site on the Glenamuck Road it already had planning permission but they went back to the drawing board to design houses that start from 209sq m (2,249sq ft).

The result is Brambledown a small development of 11 four-bed houses, eight of which are semis, the other three detached. Prices range from €745,000 to €785,000 through Bergins Property Consultants.

The three-storey designs by Coady Architects are set in an L-shape so that all have back gardens with good orientations; numbers one to four have west-facing rears while numbers five to 11 face south.

With ceiling heights of 2.6m – 2.4m is the standard build height – Carlson windows, large halls and voluminous rooms, the A3-rated houses have underfloor heating on the ground floor and radiators on the first and second floors.

For the kitchens, Denise O’Connor of Optimise Design chose handleless, raw wood fronted cupboards teamed with mink-coloured laminate under counter units and white Silestone countertops. Fitted by Kitchen Elegance, the appliances by Siemens include a wine fridge. The effect is restrained and really fresh looking.

Luxurious window treatments

O’Connor’s brief was to under-stage rather than over-stage the showhouses and it was good advice – too often viewers walk into homes where the table is set for very elaborate dinners. The effect can feel fake and overdone – no one in real life lives like this.

Luxurious window treatments in the form of slimline curtains swish neatly open and shut to close off the outside world. While not standard, these are an extra that finish the house and work especially well in the open-plan dining cum living room and also in the master bedroom where they sit flush with the edge of the wardrobes.

The formal sitting room, usually designed as an escape room for adults, is big enough to accommodate all the family. Its focal point is an electric fire.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, all with contemporary handleless built-in wardrobes by Bedroom Elegance and include double hanging space, internal shelving and internal drawers in the main bedroom, which is set to the front and has a shower en-suite bathroom.

On the second floor there is another bedroom with an en-suite that could also work as the main bedroom. Across the landing from here is a bonus space – set up as a study and lit by roof lights, it could also work as a nursery.

Glenamuck Road has several houses on large plots that are with the planners for development. The Glenamuck Interchange is a new road in the local development plan that will see Glenamuck Road become local access only, moving all heavy traffic on to the new thoroughfare within the next 18 months.

Other developers getting in on the act on this road include Cairn, which has bought Ashwood Farm across the road.