Sunny Sorrento villa with sea views

Tucked away behind a tiny pedestrian gate on the winding Sorrento Road in Dalkey lies number 42, a double fronted villa dating from 1861.

The property was purchased by the current owners in 2011 for €620,000 and required a good deal of restoration. Firstly the house was divided into two sections – with a self-contained apartment on one side. After amalgamation back to its original form, the house underwent a thorough renovation and now has 148sq m of space over two floors.

The interiors are bright and airy thanks to the full height windows, tall ceilings and the use of white paint throughout.

Off the main hallway, which has had wainscoting added – also echoed in the guest bathroom – lies an open plan kitchen/dining/living area extending to the full depth of the house. This was a smart move as now the room is dual aspect with sea views on one side and views to the front garden on the other.

The property has three bedrooms, two are at ground level and the master – complete with a tiny working fireplace – is on the top floor with great sea views, something of a premium in Dalkey. Adjacent lies a small office.

The property also has a separate living room with access to a narrow pebbled terrace to the rear.

Although in good condition, new owners might want to consider a fresh lick of paint as there is some scuffing, and some plasterwork needs attention as do some of the floorboards in the central hallway. Other than cosmetic work, this charming house looks in great condition.

Sorrento, along with Coliemore and Vico Roads, has a certain cache in Dalkey and prices reflect this. Two other properties of similar size for sale on Sorrento Road – but both requiring total renovation are; 5 Mont Alto, which is on the market asking €675,000 and Fides asking €650,000.

Number 42, which has sea views and all renovations complete, is on the market through DNG with an asking price of €1.095 million.