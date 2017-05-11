Sugarloaf highs on four acres for €1.495m

The words “idyllic childhood” keep springing to mind as we explore the almost four acres of grounds wrapping around Woodside, which is high enough along Bellevue Road in Delgany to justify both the “wood side” and “beautiful view” elements of its address. The Sugarloaf mountain looms at the top of the rise, while at Woodside itself, gardens give way to an orchard, and to a paddock where the family ponies once grazed.

Views of the Sugarloaf from Woodside, Bellevue Road in Delgany.

There are three stables, and Woodside has four bedrooms, so both people and ponies can avail of the great hacking and walking in the area.

There’s a loop over Kindlestown Hill, that finishes at one of Delgany’s great pubs, where all that good work can be undone.

The 270sq m/2,900 sq ft house itself dates from the 1970s, and the owners, who have lived here for almost 30 years, did some updating and extending.

The kitchen extension, which is warmed by a solid fuel stove, was designed by Martin Noone

The glassed-in nook at the end of the kitchen, which has the best views in the house, was, they tell me, once wasted as the utility room. The kitchen extension, which is warmed by a solid fuel stove, was designed by Martin Noone, and you can see his signature curves in the space.

Rambling

The main part of the house rambles over the landscape, with three of the four bedrooms downstairs. The huge main bedroom is above, alongside a very large loft space. There are a couple of rather brilliant 1970s bathrooms at garden level, where the coloured suites now seem blessed with a retro chic appeal. There’s also a dining room, and a split-level living room. The owners’ daughters used to use the higher portion as a stage for plays, while outside is a pavilion-style studio the owner built for his artist daughter.

And the views were what attracted the family to Woodside which is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.495 million.

On a clear day Wicklow lighthouse is visible. A friend had invited them out to his own nearby house, and pointed out Woodside. They were sold.

“There are very few places this close to the city with room for ponies,” the owner says. And parties too – the house has seen some great ones.