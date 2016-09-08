Stylish three-year turnaround in Rathmines

Aubrey Cottage is detached, has a dozen wide, sparkling granite steps to the front door, decorative roof finials, long sash windows and its name deeply carved into separate granite stones.

Inside, light and high ceilings show off a cool, uncluttered look that is anything but typical of its Victorian origins. The entrance hallway is key to its style: white and light-filled, it has honey-coloured maple flooring and a rear window set into an arched alcove that is mirrored by a second arch.

The owners bought Aubrey Cottage three years ago, when they paid €670,000 at auction. The selling agent then, Lisney, is looking after the private treaty sale again, this time asking €850,000.

A lot of work has gone into Aubrey Cottage since 2013: it now has a new kitchen and bathrooms and new hardwood beech flooring. And it has been completely redecorated and landscaped front and rear.

The floor area is a decent 122sq m (1,313sq ft), there are three bedrooms (main en suite), drawingroom, open plan kitchen/living/ diningroom. The garden is south facing and there is off-street parking to the front.

Gulistan Cottage was for many years owned by two sisters who ran the local newsagent at garden level. It closed 30 years ago but, in the way of such things, is still fondly remembered.

The drawingroom is to the front and, with its stone coloured walls, 4m-high ceilings and sash windows front and rear, is a bright, relaxing space. Front and rear bedrooms on this, hall-floor level, have beech flooring while the main bedroom, at garden level, has newly fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. Also at garden level, an open-plan area has maple flooring, a white-painted kitchen with integrated appliances and a glass panelled door to the garden.

Aubrey Cottage has potential to extend to the rear – most houses on its side of the road have done so, extensively. There is potential too in the 70ft x40ft rear garden. Lawned, it has a huge laurel tree to the side, high old trees along an end, granite walls and a crying need for some devoted green fingers.