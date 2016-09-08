Stylish three-year turnaround in Rathmines

Detached, 1890s villa-style property with one reception and three bedrooms for €850,000

Rose Doyle

 

Aubrey Cottage is detached, has a dozen wide, sparkling granite steps to the front door, decorative roof finials, long sash windows and its name deeply carved into separate granite stones.

Inside, light and high ceilings show off a cool, uncluttered look that is anything but typical of its Victorian origins. The entrance hallway is key to its style: white and light-filled, it has honey-coloured maple flooring and a rear window set into an arched alcove that is mirrored by a second arch.

The owners bought Aubrey Cottage three years ago, when they paid €670,000 at auction. The selling agent then, Lisney, is looking after the private treaty sale again, this time asking €850,000.

A lot of work has gone into Aubrey Cottage since 2013: it now has a new kitchen and bathrooms and new hardwood beech flooring. And it has been completely redecorated and landscaped front and rear.

The floor area is a decent 122sq m (1,313sq ft), there are three bedrooms (main en suite), drawingroom, open plan kitchen/living/ diningroom. The garden is south facing and there is off-street parking to the front.

Gulistan Cottage was for many years owned by two sisters who ran the local newsagent at garden level. It closed 30 years ago but, in the way of such things, is still fondly remembered.

The drawingroom is to the front and, with its stone coloured walls, 4m-high ceilings and sash windows front and rear, is a bright, relaxing space. Front and rear bedrooms on this, hall-floor level, have beech flooring while the main bedroom, at garden level, has newly fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. Also at garden level, an open-plan area has maple flooring, a white-painted kitchen with integrated appliances and a glass panelled door to the garden.

Aubrey Cottage has potential to extend to the rear – most houses on its side of the road have done so, extensively. There is potential too in the 70ft x40ft rear garden. Lawned, it has a huge laurel tree to the side, high old trees along an end, granite walls and a crying need for some devoted green fingers.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.