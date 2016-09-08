Stylish redbrick with secret garden for €625,000

Twenty years of good living, thoughtful redesign and a lot of work have turned 6 Woodville Road into a stylish family home.

The vendors, child-free when they moved in, “brought everything back to the brick” and, “living in one room at a time”, made number 6 their own. Three years ago they made the biggest decision of all when they added a two-storey extension to the side.

Today’s double-fronted house sits quietly handsome at the end of a cul-de-sac edging Griffith Park – through which there is a direct walk to the Botanic Gardens.

It has a secret garden with history to the rear, 133sq m (1,432sq ft) of living space, three bedrooms (one en suite), a bright, open-plan living area with sitting/dining/family room/kitchen, a separate playroom and lots of storage.

Agent Sherry FitzGerald is asking €625,000.

The vendors are fond of “mixing the new with the old”, a style preference that works well, notably in the sweep of ground-floor living space.

Cornicing, a ceiling rose and more are original, though the apparently lime-washed wooden floorboards are in fact porcelain tiles of industrial strength, the finish so detailed that even the skirting is porcelain-tiled. The whole gives light and is easily maintained.

Cast-iron fireplaces in the dining and sitting areas replace mid-20th century tiled versions. The bright, pale grey fitted kitchen has a window overlooking the garden and a couple of velux. The playroom has two front-facing windows and en suite WC.

There are wide, soothing views of Griffith Park from both the main and return bedrooms. The main bedroom has an en suite shower and dressingroom. All three bedrooms have wooden flooring.

The secret garden dates back 100 years, when the then owner took possession of a portion of rear common land. This is now a delightful, hidden corner in a sheltered rear garden.